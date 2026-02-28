Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

28th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th February 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year for you. But you need to avoid risky ventures. It is need of the hour to move ahead with caution. You should avoid making new investments without taking proper advice and guidance. People may try to take advantage of you. Your plans will not materialize. Circumstances will come to test you, and you will be tempted to lose patience. However, your relations with your peers and superiors will remain good. Your financial position will remain smooth. Even your expenses will rise. Take care of health of elders in the family. Children will work hard and get good results. Love birds will enjoy a good time. Your romantic ties can end in marriage. Friends and family will support you. Your partner will be a source of strength. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Spouse will be supportive. You will become religious. Things will look slowly and you will be able to get things under your control timely.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You would get an opportunity to develop family ties. There could be family get-together or re-union. You will recall old bonds and become nostalgic. An important matter will come up for discussion, and some conclusions will be reached. You could be in the spotlight for your wonderful efforts. Everyone will praise you. You will enjoy all the attention that you are getting.