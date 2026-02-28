Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

28th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 28th February 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year for you. But you need to avoid risky ventures. It is need of the hour to move ahead with caution. You should avoid making new investments without taking proper advice and guidance. People may try to take advantage of you. Your plans will not materialize. Circumstances will come to test you, and you will be tempted to lose patience. However, your relations with your peers and superiors will remain good. Your financial position will remain smooth. Even your expenses will rise. Take care of health of elders in the family. Children will work hard and get good results. Love birds will enjoy a good time. Your romantic ties can end in marriage. Friends and family will support you. Your partner will be a source of strength. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Spouse will be supportive. You will become religious. Things will look slowly and you will be able to get things under your control timely.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You would get an opportunity to develop family ties. There could be family get-together or re-union. You will recall old bonds and become nostalgic. An important matter will come up for discussion, and some conclusions will be reached. You could be in the spotlight for your wonderful efforts. Everyone will praise you. You will enjoy all the attention that you are getting.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will find yourself in a strange situation. Your interaction with people will not be fruitful and leave you a bit disappointed. Despite your best intention people will be wary of you. This will leave you puzzled. Yet, you will keep on trying. Your partner will back your efforts and appreciate your sincerity. Your confidence will get a boost.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be involved in romantic ties with someone working in your office. This will make you feel upbeat as things go along nicely. It would go a distance. You could also attend a party or feast. And you will get along with people well. Money inflow would be continuous, and you will be sitting pretty on financial front.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be involved in some negotiations to start some new business ventures in collaboration or partnership. It could be on a big scale with immense potential. You could also get invited to some business meeting or conference. Your amazing personality will draw people towards you. And you will be able to negotiate new business deals. Your influence would also be widened.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
You would be meeting unwanted expenses suddenly. For which you might not be prepared. Health of an elderly family member may turn delicate and need urgent medical attention. Even you can have minor health issues. But you will remain cool under these tiring circumstances. Your mate will back you fully. You may take financial help from a friend or someone close.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You would be enjoying close bonds with your family members. You will feel very peaceful and relaxed. Family members will get a chance to understand each other more and come closer. Your views will be heart with rapt attention. And any suggestion you give will be well received.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be developing spiritual inclination. And you will prove deeper. Yet, there will be certain questions that will need an answer. Hence you can go to a spiritual guru to satisfy your curiosity and will find some satisfaction. You will look at life from a totally different angle and will be positive about your future.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be enjoying a very favorable time. You can receive a windfall in the form of some handsome financial gains. It will pop up your spirits. And you will be having plans to go shopping, entertainment or else. Your beloved will be very much part of your celebrations. Your health will be extremely good, and you will plan something unique.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You would be chosen to lead your team for some important tasks. You will enjoy this responsibility and take it as a challenge. And you will get full cooperation from your subordinates. In the end you will come to the expectations of one and all. Your financial position will also start showing marked improvement.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be involved in some acrimonious debate with your colleagues. Both sides will have their own point of view and will not buzz an inch. Finally, both sides will adopt give and take approach and problem will get resolved. It will reduce your tensions a lot. You might think about getting financial help from some close friend to tidy over your money problems.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could be facing some financial hardships and could also find yourself in some debt or loan. Some of your creditors would harass you too. And you take advantage of your vulnerability. Yet you will find yourself not giving up and will keep fighting. By the stroke of good luck, you will come out of your problems.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You have not given enough attention to your family of late. There are some pending issues that need to be given attention and solved quickly. Your superior may have a point or two to tell. Your mate also has certain expectations from you. And members of your family are looking up to you for financial support.