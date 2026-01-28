Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

28th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 28th January 2026
Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give good results for the whole year. Your efforts will bring in lot of wealth. Money that was struck somewhere will come to you suddenly. You will also have new job offers. A major expansion in business is also foreseen. It is the ideal time to realize your dreams. Your financial position will be stable. You will also take part in entertaining activities. New romantic ties leading to marriage also look certain. There will be joy and bliss in family circle. You will do some important deals related to land, property etc. You will get lot of opportunities to earn money. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will also spend lot of time on religious and spiritual activities. Despite your busy schedule you will take time for meditation, have prayers and visit religious places for peace and happiness.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Cream, Blue, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
If you are single, there will be no shortage of admirers as you can pick and choose the people you want to date. As of now, you do want a long-term commitment. It is a favorable day. You will change your policies regarding work. You will accomplish your tasks if you work hard. You will also save your money for future needs.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your feelings can get hurt over a small matter or issue you are quite sensitive about. You expect your mate to be more considerate and can even get annoyed. Give up your ego and pay attention to help others. You will receive lot of irritation to attend functions. You will accept them and will have a good time with your friends.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You can get carried away by the presence of a lovely person who is going to keep you occupied and amused all the time. Very soon, new feelings are going to develop those of love. There will be speeding up of work. You will solve all the minor problems at home. You will earn lot of money and get opportunities to travel abroad.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A new experience can leave you feeling confused with no one to turn to. Your lover has probably walked out of your life which is a blow to your ego, making you feel low. You will inspect everything minutely. Get your vehicle checked on time otherwise it will run down and cause you trouble. Half-finished tasks will be completed.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There could be a row over the roles you both play. It might be time for a switch over. You might need to discuss this at length and be very clear about who will do what. You will implement new ideas and do introspection. You will also deliberate a lot. There can be some big responsibility for you in your work. You will meet your dear ones.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This could be a difficult day. You will have to grit your teeth and get things done. Your mate could cause you tension by not agreeing on an important family matter. Do not get into any arguments with elders of the house. The day will bring in lot of respect and fame. You will get reward for your hard work.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is going to be a wonderful day. You will look forward to the visit of your cherished one which is after a while. You could end up proposing marriage. You will be in a dilemma while taking a decision. But you will get someone’s help. Financial condition will be favorable. There will be peaceful atmosphere at home.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a tossup between work and play today and most probably the latter will win. Many hours of love and happiness with your beloved will mark the day. You will get a reward from the government. Housewives will work efficiently and get time to relax. They will also make their purchases within limits.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a good day. You might like to take your beloved for an outing. You could also end up buying a nice gift and presenting it with love. There will be an increase in your respect. Your self-confidence will increase. Welfare activities will interest you. Your name and fame will rise. You will get a promotion too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Keep away from the danger zone. You do not want to find yourself in the middle of a love triangle just as things are working out so well in your relationship. It is going to be a knowledge enhancing day where your creativity will be appreciated. You will make plans to enjoy life. You will buy new property.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You would like to get close to someone new but could spend a little time wondering if it is worth all the effort. However, a courtship is indicated you will feel some difference in life. It is a good day to buy property. You will also get an opportunity to make new investments. It is a nice day.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You can make a mistake in assuming something wrongly, but your mate is going to make things correct. The evening can be spent with friends. You will be happy and cheerful. You will make an improvement in your lifestyle. There are chances of improving your personality and getting prosperous.