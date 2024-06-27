Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th June 2024

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart which is going to bring mixed results for you. And your risks are likely to be covered. You will get good business opportunities. And will plan expansion of your existing business. You will also think of entering into joint venture or partnership. And will be making good profits. Your monetary condition will remain comfortable. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will also plan to start new ventures. But they could prove to be risky. You need to take full caution. You should invest your money wisely. Otherwise, it could result in huge losses. You will get good job offers. But you will seek counsel of friends before taking any decision. Business related trips will keep you busy. Your romantic life will be wonderful. You are likely to have a passionate and intense affair with a person known to you.

28th June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Rose Red, Violet, Cream

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may realize that diplomacy and tactfulness are not yielding desired results, which may, in turn, make you relatively assertive. Your message to those who take you for granted shall be pretty loud and clear now – and this approach may even help you accomplish some important tasks. Keep your cool and stay focused on the work at hand.