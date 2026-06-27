Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

28th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 28th June 2026
Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it is going to give fantastic results. You will remain happy in domestic matters and share good bonds with your family members. You will also remain busy with religious ceremonies. You will also complete your work with ease. Money will flow in. There will be radiance in your work, family matters and personal matters. You will take full advantage of your rights and use all the facilities. You will also expand the scope of your work. You will also make maximum use of your knowledge and intelligence. There will be peace and stability in your personal life. By helping your needy friends, you will be doing welfare work. You will have a wonderful romantic life. Marriage is indicated. You will also get respite from chronic illness. You will behave humbly and take time for entertainment. You will meet people with the same mindset.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Violet, Blue, White
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a very productive week for you. Your creative skills will come to the fore. You will be strong-willed and determined. Your targets will be completed. You will be capable of removing obstacles from your path. You will impress your subordinates and boss. You will go to any extent to achieve your goals. You will be ambitious and not like to be dominated or controlled. Your financial position is going to be good. You will always remain surrounded by friends and well-wishes. Favorable conditions will be created in business and trade. Your health will also improve. You will also share good understanding with your partner/spouse. Your family members will listen to your views and give lot of support. Financially you will achieve new gains regularly.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will show lot of punctuality in your work. money will keep coming but you need to be careful about it. Do not lend money to anyone. It might get struck. Decisions related to property matters in courts will come in your favor. You will get full support of your peers and bosses. You will work hard in your job and get the desired results. You will make best use of modern technology to grow your business. You will also get promoted in your job. You will get good news in love relations and prospects look bright. Husband and wife will have good understanding. Students need to focus on their studies. A situation of any festivity or marriage etc may be created. You will also get a chance to meet an exciting and lively person. He/she will show you proper direction in your life.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your attitude will impress one and all. Your gentleness and soberly behaviour will win you lot of admirers. You will be able to get your work done with ease. Your communication skills will be second to none. Even some strangers will help you a lot. You will make new investments. You will be person with imagination and a creative bent on mind. You will be able to implement your ideas and bring them into reality. Your dreams will be fulfilled. However, your emotional nature will prove to be biggest weakness which you need to get over. It will prove to be a hindrance in your road to progress. You will share good understanding with your partner. And you could give him/her an expensive gift. You need to put lot of effort into business and work. However, results and benefits will come on expected lines.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be an amazing week for you. You will plan for some important projects and give it a kickstart. Initially you will face hurdles but with the passage of time you will be able to achieve your goals. You will also make new contacts. You will also make new contacts. You will work hard and toil to bring business on track. You also need to work sincerely in your job. You will complete your work on time. You need to be careful in financial matters. There are chances of fraud or conspiracy against you. Keep away from strangers. Your spouse will understand your difficulties and provide able support. Your relationship with your relatives and dear ones will be cordial and nice. You will also get an opportunity to meet an old friend of yours. You will remain busy with your work and make a short work-related trip.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is time to make gains. You will be in possession of wealth, wisdom and intelligence with family support. You will also shine at your workplace. You will have all the qualities of a hard-working person. You will also win debates and competitions. You will be idealistic, disciplinary and respectful. You will also have monetary gains. Lady luck will smile on you. You will get involved in new romantic tie. Be careful of your foes and opponents. You need to face every kind of situation wisely and fearlessly. You will also make profits in your business. Friends will help you from time to time. You will also take up some special projects. Students will work hard and get good results for their efforts. To be helpful, you will take some decisions which will turn out to be beneficial later. You will remain rooted to the ground level and remain very humble and gentle.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be blessed with a unique personality. People will agree with what you suggest. You will get success in your pursuits. You will not say yes to any proposal without giving it proper thought. You will not make friends easily. But once you are committed there is no going back. You will remain loyal to your friends. You will not look for short-term gains. You will purchase some property or vehicle. It is difficult for people to understand what goes inside their mind. You will be successful in love affairs. You will also enjoy marital bliss. People will keep encouraging you. You will also develop interest in spiritual activities. You will remain busy with your work and household activities. Working women will get support from their organization. You will also solve financial problems of your brothers. You will also meet a great and influential person.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This week will be full of opportunities for you. You will achieve miraculous success in your work. The graph of your opportunities and aspirations will continue to increase day by day. You will form successful situations in your work to earn profit. It will help you in a big way. Your financial position will remain stable. Some borrowed or struck up money will come back to you. You will be more energetic. You will work diligently for which you will be rewarded too. Lovebirds will have a very enjoyable time. They will enjoy each other’s company. You will not compromise with your principles. Your parents will be very happy with you. They will give their blessings. You will devote some time to your family members. It will be a case of now or never in a business matter. But you will emerge as a winner in the end.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will be difficult for people to read your inner and outer personality. You will keep them guessing. They will be unable to read what is going inside your mind. But you will go about your task and achieve your goals. Avoid any rigid attitude. You will get success in business and management. Your capabilities and value will be reflected. Your enemies and opponents will remain active and will try to harm you. They will not get success. You will put a lot of effort into your job and will become a cause of envy for others. You will enjoy a wonderful romantic life. Those who are married will have marital bliss. The understanding between wife and husband will be good. You will also test a close friend of yours. Avoid trusting people in money related matters. Debates of inheriting money with your brothers/sisters will reach a compromise.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will not be afraid of facing any difficult situation. You will face every obstacle boldly. You will be materialistic from the outside, but some corner of your mind will be spiritually inclined. You will remain popular and enjoy the spotlight. Your tasks will be completed on time. You will be able to satisfy your bosses. You will pay lot of attention to your family matters. Despite being busy, family will remain your top priority. You will also enjoy good bonding with your spouse/partner. You will have financial gains. It is important you work with lot of patience and dedication. It is vital you do not make any decision in a hurry and emotionally it may prove to be wrong. Your friends and relatives will stand with you through all the thick and thin. You will not pay heed to any criticism of yours. Your enemies will get defeated. You will also get full support from your spouse and family in all situations.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is a gainful week. The star of your destiny will once again shine and will help all your struck tasks to gain momentum. You will work hard and perform well in your job. As a result, your work will be appreciated a lot and your self –confidence will increase. You will also have monetary gains. You will receive your loaned money back. You will also get a job offer or get a promotion. It is a very favorable phase for your business. Those who are single will get suitable marriage proposals. Misunderstandings will get removed in your relations. You will also welcome guests at your house. You will also undertake business-related trips. The blessings and love of your elders will help you move forward in your life. Your versatility will be proved beyond doubt. You will also receive good news. You will be inclined towards a new special task.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will prove to be a very fruitful week. You will be a game changer, and your efforts will bring good results. You will perform those tasks which others will be unable to even think of. You will be practical in your approach and will call spade a spade. Put your best efforts to realize your dreams. Planetary position is very favorable. Jupiter and Saturn will give you good results. You can get success in matters related to abroad. You will enjoy a wonderful love life. Those who are married will share amazing bonds with their partners. You will feel more emotional and bonding towards your family. Being close to experienced people will prove to be extremely helpful and beneficial.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
This week your chances of monetary benefits are very strong. You will have good relations with your partners and other businesspeople. Your bosses will support you. You will also bring many new ideas into existence. There will be disruptions caused to the completion of an extremely important task. Your loved ones will support you. The husband and wife will have good understanding. You will have new sources of income. Do not sign any document without reading it. New contracts will be made in your business or job. Your senior officials and boss will be pleased with your work. You will feel elated and on top of the world. Do not waste your time on useless things. Misunderstandings will be cleared up in family ties. Time to look ahead.