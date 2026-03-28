Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

28th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th March 2026

Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. The year will bring many achievements. There will be good progress made in your job. The doors of prosperity are opening for you. There will be continuous flow of money. Money will be received from many sources. You can also acquire movable and immovable property. You can buy land, flats, vehicle or jewelry. Everything that was struck up till now will gather momentum. You can undertake a major expansion of your business in collaboration or partnership. But you need to take care of your health. Students will excel in studies and get admission in institutes/courses of their choice. New job opportunities too will keep coming. You can get involved in new romantic ties leading to marriage. There will be peace and joy in family relations. You will share special bonding with your partner.

Lucky Dates: 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours: Golden, Magenta, Lime

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There will be too much to do and you need to prioritize your moves for the day. Your lover will have his/her own plans as you must deal with that too. Time is favorable for you. You may meet an influential person. Your expenses will be on higher side due to some auspicious function. You may get some unexpected monetary gift.