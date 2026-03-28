Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

28th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 28th March 2026
Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. The year will bring many achievements. There will be good progress made in your job. The doors of prosperity are opening for you. There will be continuous flow of money. Money will be received from many sources. You can also acquire movable and immovable property. You can buy land, flats, vehicle or jewelry. Everything that was struck up till now will gather momentum. You can undertake a major expansion of your business in collaboration or partnership. But you need to take care of your health. Students will excel in studies and get admission in institutes/courses of their choice. New job opportunities too will keep coming. You can get involved in new romantic ties leading to marriage. There will be peace and joy in family relations. You will share special bonding with your partner.
Lucky Dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Golden, Magenta, Lime
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There will be too much to do and you need to prioritize your moves for the day. Your lover will have his/her own plans as you must deal with that too. Time is favorable for you. You may meet an influential person. Your expenses will be on higher side due to some auspicious function. You may get some unexpected monetary gift.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your emotional state runs deep though you may not always voice them. However, a condition will arise when you have a strong urge to call spade a spade and watch for the direction this relationship takes. Your work will be appreciated by others. Your behavior will be impressive. In your work field your friends and genuine people may help you a lot.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could fall in love with someone who has a dominating nature than you. You will have to give in more often to that person’s urges that you have been doing till now. In your work you will have to pass through a very trying phase. Some unexpected expenses may crop to unsettle your entire budget.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are heading for a great day. There will be so much new to do and share. You are in a good mood to speed things up going. Evening can be spent with friends. If you are aspiring to get higher education abroad, this is the right time to put in all efforts. If you are connected with creative and educational pursuit, your activities may gather much momentum.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could anticipate an issue for long before sharing it up with your soul mate. You are likely to get a helpful response. So, all is going to be okay and the way you might be expecting. If you stick to your original plans, you will surely get victory in your endeavors. Most of your wishes will be fulfilled with the help of an important person.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There are going to be moments of affectionate indulgence towards your mate. Your anxiety stems out of deep love. Both of you are going to enjoy good agreement. You will be quite helpful. You must be careful of your rivals. You will impress all those who will meet for the first time regarding your professional work.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Some imminent decision will have to be taken today regarding the future of your relationship. You will surely want to take your soul mate into confidence about this. You will get success in whatever you do. You may also contribute voluntarily to the welfare schemes. Don’t promise anything in your emotional vein which you may not fulfill.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You have quite a deadly charm with your colorful history and trend to draw many new people towards you. Love can approach you quite unpredictably. There will be a relief in chronic ailments but keep a check on medicines and your routine. Maintain your diet. The expansion plans of your business will materialize. Income will be good.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A happy go lucky attitude will allow you to enjoy life to the fullest. You can meet a few new people and get engrossed in a lazy and abstract way. Love is never going to be same before. The paternal property division may cause a wedge in your family, leading to some tension among the members. But you will try to resolve it amiably.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A thoughtless decision can expect you exceedingly so be on your guard. You need to be more real in your approach if you are to gain at all in this affair for the benefit of both of you. You may get your transfer orders which you were not expecting. In order to cancel the same, you must maintain good relations with your seniors.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
As they say, what goes around comes around. You have worked well in your relationship and now you are going to have a good time enjoying the fruits of your labour. You may suffer same due to failure in all your endeavors. Hence you need to exercise caution and be very vigilant and alert during this phase. Eventually you will feel very relaxed.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A long-distance relationship can bloom into full-fledged romance leading to marriage. This will help in holding you together. Some people may visit you today. You may not know how to deal with them. A financial deal is on the cards. But some unknown fear may assail your heart. Need to take it easy.