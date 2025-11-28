Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th November 2025

Moon square Mars on your solar return chart and will get mixed results. You can get involved in a controversy at your place of work. So, you need to be careful in dealing with unknown people and strangers. Your enemies and opponents will be active and also try to harm you. But they will not be successful. Your income will be good, and you will have no health problems. You could also get job offers which you will consider after lot of consideration. Your health will remain perfect. And you will work will lot of dedication. Gradually the wheels of your life will slowly get back on track. You will be full of enthusiasm and also face challenges. You will meet a lot of people and will remain active. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will come closer to your family. You will also spend good time with your mate and will have amazing bonding.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could get involved with someone in another town. A long-distance courtship will begin and become the focal point of your life with all its excitement. You will get a salary hike. Jupiter will bring happiness. You will establish cordial relations with neighbors. Mutual understanding between partners will be good.

