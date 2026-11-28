28th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 28th November 2026
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will be involved in various types of activities. The time will be of great results. You will also develop your contacts and dialogues. You will earn well and make good progress in your business/profession. Your family will expect a lot from you. But you will remain committed. You will also share good bonding with your mate. You will apply new plans. There will be no dearth of supporters that you have. Don’t be too emotional in romantic matters. Financially you will be well off. New opportunities are waiting in your career. You will also learn new skills in your job. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will remain in the limelight for one reason or the other. Your noble deeds will make you happy and satisfied. You will have big dreams in your eyes and want to achieve them.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Cream, Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You can have a good understanding of developments by talking things over with your beloved. You could also accept many more things if you are more open with another. You will purchase new items for household. There will be an excess of workload in your job. Your dominance in society and politics will increase. Friendship with people will grow.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Someone new can enter your life and you will be drawn to this person’s sweet nature. It may not be a widely passionate affair, but it will be a steady one. You will be able to beat your professional opponents. Friendship with influential people will increase, which will be very useful for the future. You will improve your behavior.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your inherent charm is going to attract many people to you quite easily. You would like to enjoy the field and enjoy the company of more than one person. You will give priority to your career, business and goal. You will personally improve yourself. You will give priority to your career, business and goal.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Try to be more personal in your approach and learn how to deal with problems as and when they arise. You will find life easier this way and your love relations will move well. You will pay attention to household chores. House renovation or makeover may be on your mind. It is time to get results by working in time.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There could be some unhappiness mainly because of lack of communication. You could be asked to take on more responsibility at work, making you more miserable. At this time, you will get the full result of your work. You can grow in the job. Bonus, benefits, gifts etc. will be received. There is strong chance to buy a new car.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Do not ignore your needs as they play an important part too. You may be giving way too much in this relationship and not getting enough in return. You will be happy. Long-distance travel will benefit you. You will learn from old mistakes. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant. You will find yourself in a better position.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be well off moneywise and may think of taking your soul mate on a holiday. He/she may ask you for a favor which you will willingly comply with. Your lifestyle will improve. You will develop courage, confidence and hope in you. You will work timelessly and accomplish your goals.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will concentrate on serious activities since you would like to tie the knot with your current partner. Enough time has been spent on thinking about this. Positive thoughts will arise in you. If you increase your coverage, you will have a sense of kindness. You will also renovate your house. Financial position is great.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
At the workplace someone can give you some hither looks and though at first a bit surprised, you are going to enjoy all the attention that is coming your way. You will be a little worried about the future of your children. They will agree with you and parents will also pour great love. You will gain in business.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You would like to take your lover to an outing and spend some time choosing a nice place. There are chances of visiting the family of your loved one also. At this time, you will do such work, which will bring you to the peak of popularity. You will get rid of the dull mood. And spend quality time with family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Good news awaits you. Some good prospects can come your way to further your love relations. It will not be long before you are ready to make a commitment. You will enjoy food and drink with family members. Financial position will improve. You will maintain communication. Your love for brothers will grow more.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A family problem at home can keep you away from your lover for some time which will frustrate you. You would love to spend every waking moment with him/her. You will find success in every task. Improve the habit of working in team at many places. This will improve the work and save time too.