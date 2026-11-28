28th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 28th November 2026



Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will be involved in various types of activities. The time will be of great results. You will also develop your contacts and dialogues. You will earn well and make good progress in your business/profession. Your family will expect a lot from you. But you will remain committed. You will also share good bonding with your mate. You will apply new plans. There will be no dearth of supporters that you have. Don’t be too emotional in romantic matters. Financially you will be well off. New opportunities are waiting in your career. You will also learn new skills in your job. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will remain in the limelight for one reason or the other. Your noble deeds will make you happy and satisfied. You will have big dreams in your eyes and want to achieve them.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Cream, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You can have a good understanding of developments by talking things over with your beloved. You could also accept many more things if you are more open with another. You will purchase new items for household. There will be an excess of workload in your job. Your dominance in society and politics will increase. Friendship with people will grow.