Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 28th October 2024
Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart which will bring favorable results for you. You will be developing lot of contacts. And will also come in touch with high and the mighty. They will prove to be very beneficial in times to come. Government related work will also get cleared. Tax disputes with authorities too will be amiably resolved. You will also settle some long pending family dispute tactfully to the satisfaction of all. Your worth will increase. And you will remain a much sought after person in professional and personal circle. Your views will be valued and your suggestions would be implemented at workplace. Equations with your bosses will remain perfect. And even your mate and family members will remain loyal to you. Your income will increase. And you will have plans for going for a short trip with family.
28th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will be a mixed day for you. You will make good progress in your job. You will also get unexpected income from some sources. Your business too will flourish. But your mate will not appear happy with you. He/she will have grouse against you. You will try to convince your partner. You will also put off your business trip.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Slow pace of your relations will make you frustrated. You expect a lot from your partner but do not care for his/her interest. It is important to let the relations flourish naturally. You also need to understand feelings and emotions of your mate. And also come up to his/her expectations.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will make plans for going abroad for some job or business. You will get visa. It will be a short trip which will prove to be very beneficial. Your relations with family members will improve. You can also plan a family get together. And will be busy in its preparation. Your mate will support you fully.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be a nice day. Your pending projects will get revived. You will get good news from office about your promotion. And will easily achieve your targets. You will enjoy a good romantic life. There will be peace and bliss at home. Your behavior will be liked by one and all . You could also be invited to some feast or party.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Some positive developments will take place that will make you delighted. You will make good profits in your business. And income from other sources too will come. A very loveable person will come in your life and you will get cosy. Marriage looks certain. Your reputation at workplace too will increase. Your children will do well in academics.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will work with dedication at your workplace. Your sincerity will win applause from seniors and colleagues. Due to your high work efficiency some more assignments might be entrusted to you. And you will come up to the expectations of all. Your commitment will win new admirers. A short term affair with a person working in your office is possible. It will be a nice relation.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This will be a wonderful day. You will make good monetary gains. And will also complete an unfinished business. Your enthusiasm for work will impress one and all. You will appear a bit more flexible in your work. You will adopt yourself to any given situation. You will work collectively which will bring fantastic results.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will face plotting and back-biting in your job. Some persons will turn hostile and will try to bring down your reputation. You will have to be alert as it might harm you in the long run. Heavy work pressure will keep you awfully engaged. As a consequence, some of your works will remain incomplete. You need to show patience.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will get amazing result at your workplace. Tide will be totally in your favour. You will work with commitment and sincerity. You will also adopt a change in working strategy. It will bring fast results. You will remain financially strong. You will also look at needs of your family members and try to solve their problems.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be testing day. You will be made to prove your loyalty in your love relations. It will upset you. But you will reconcile to the fact that human nature is unpredictable and these situations are part and parcel of life. Your partner will have the wisdom to carry relations with you. Health will be fine.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be in a dilemma. You will think about resigning from job but will be reluctant to do so. Current job situation will have you in two minds. You will prefer to wait for a more appropriate time. You will also have issues due to some activity of your progeny but will desist from taking any harsh steps.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your patience would be tested today. There will be unfavorable situation at your workplace. Some person might level false allegations against you and complaint to bosses. An enquiry committee will also be set up against you. But you will have faith in God and truth will come out. You will emerge cleaner. This will make you stronger.