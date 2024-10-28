Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th October 2024

Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart which will bring favorable results for you. You will be developing lot of contacts. And will also come in touch with high and the mighty. They will prove to be very beneficial in times to come. Government related work will also get cleared. Tax disputes with authorities too will be amiably resolved. You will also settle some long pending family dispute tactfully to the satisfaction of all. Your worth will increase. And you will remain a much sought after person in professional and personal circle. Your views will be valued and your suggestions would be implemented at workplace. Equations with your bosses will remain perfect. And even your mate and family members will remain loyal to you. Your income will increase. And you will have plans for going for a short trip with family.

28th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will be a mixed day for you. You will make good progress in your job. You will also get unexpected income from some sources. Your business too will flourish. But your mate will not appear happy with you. He/she will have grouse against you. You will try to convince your partner. You will also put off your business trip.