Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th October 2025

Mars trine Jupiter on your solar return chart thus it is going to be a very fruitful year that promises a lot for you. You will find yourself wonderfully uplifted to achieve things that you always dreamed of. Your plans this year will be materialized. And you will be lot more ambitious and energetic. You will be very active professionally and socially too. And you will be meeting a lot of learned and influential people whom you will be able to impress and get your work done. New contacts will be fruitful. New job offers too will come. Those in business will plan a major expansion. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your financial condition will keep on improving. Your spouse/partner will support you in a big way. There will be love and bonding in family circle. Your morale will be high, and you will look to spend some time of comfort with your family.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Mint, Peach, Purple.

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Don’t let things sour in your relationship as many lies in your hands. Treat the person well and on equal footing too. That will work wonders for both of you. The day will bring in lot of money. The results of some work will be obtained now. You will take part in social work quite actively. You will also get benefit from new contacts.