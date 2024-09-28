Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th September 2024

Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart which will bring favorable benefits. Your sources of income will be good and you will make financial gains. There will be never any shortage of finances. You will also invest your money wisely. And will make plans to buy a residential/commercial property. Those who are appearing for government / administrative services will get success. Those who want to go abroad for higher studies and job can do so now. You will also undertake a major expansion in your business/trade. You will be socially very active and interact a lot with people on one to one basis. Your behavior will be noble and gentle. And you will be able to get your work done. Your bosses will keep supporting and encouraging you. You will also remain popular with the opposite sex. And can also enter into love relations leading to marriage.

28th September 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday.

Lucky colours : Red, White, Violet



Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a frantic day. Professional events are also going to keep you busy. Love life will be steady. There is going to be congruence prevailing in the relationship. You will be planning something new in your life. You could also get embroiled in a controversy. Avoid any hot exchange of words.