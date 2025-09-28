Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Public relations work; promotion and other such endeavors are highlighted. You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for travel, or brand-new subjects to broaden your mind. Diplomacy, correctness in manner, finesse, and charm will be a big plus in aiding financial gains, especially in areas requiring public contact. You feel attracted to intelligent people with whom you can communicate well and exchange ideas during the week. You know how to relate to others, and you do it in a natural and warm manner. Your mind is especially inquisitive when learning or establishing communications. You use information and data, add the weight of knowledge and experience and utilize it judiciously.
28th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 28th September 2025
Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results. You will get good financial gains in your business. You also need to take some tough business decisions. You will also get loan for your business/ projects. Your relations with bosses will remain perfect. But you will face tough competition from business rivals. Your relatives will also cooperate with you. Both husband and wife will take care of each other, and they will have proper coordination. You will also get moral and emotional support from life partner and family. Those who are single will get married. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. You will be concerned with the education, marriage and career of your child. Everyone will respect you for your cooperative and supportive nature. Elders will keep giving blessings.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Magenta
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your endeavors, confidence and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for work projects, and your job environment is lively. This is a time for self-expression when you have lots of energy, but not necessarily self-discipline to match. You express yourself creatively, through activities with children, romantic hobbies, or sports, short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly. It is easier than usual to be sensible about your diet, health, hygiene, and fitness needs.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This phase brings love, harmony and entertainment into professional and personal relations. Your mind is often distracted, particularly when required to stick to a routine. You might spend a lot of time travelling and visiting friends and relatives. You are slightly more defensive and certainly more protective than usual. You might engage in arguments with, or on behalf of, those closest to you. Focus and a centering of thoughts are called for to achieve a balance. Your attention to the logical world of reason is a focus.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for higher studies, travel, or brand-new subjects. This enables you to make headway on the professional front. You will be considerably more productive, healthy, and focused. Extra care should be exercised when it comes to writing letters, emails, making phone calls i.e. with communications in general. It would also be wise to double-check your communications before sending them off. Your mind is especially inquisitive when learning, short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
This is favorable week for hobbies, sports and competitive exams. You display great skills that win you appreciation and bring about an opportunity to travel. Beware of a covetous and suspicious person around you who could cause misunderstanding in your personal relationships. You would be able to maintain peace and harmony at home. You try to be just and fair when making decisions, as you do your best to see both sides of an issue and be objective. Artistic self-expression is important, possibly through music, fashion and writing. People notice and admire you for your pleasant and cheerful personality.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There will be an increase in confidence, courage and effort at the workplace. It's a great time to do something entirely new and pioneering. Discussions and ideas about finances and material security figures strongly. You may spend extra money on things that will make your life more comfortable and pleasant. Work that needs to be done in and around the home becomes a priority. You may seek opportunities to boost your feeling of security and comfort. Although you like the good things of life and may spend quite a bit your innate sense of security will not permit you to go overboard to the point of extravagance. You will have the ability to build up financial reserves and resources, for this placement you can bring a good deal of success in all monetary pursuits.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be cordial relations between family and relatives. Friends and loved ones take priority. People at work might be surprised by your ability to assert yourself and your needs. You don’t find yourself lacking in opportunities to socialize. You are likely to enjoy a strong feeling of happiness and solidarity in friendship, or with groups of like-minded individuals. You are more peace-loving than usual and slightly detached on a personal level and feeling towards religion is enhanced. This is a good time for research and meditation; but do avoid being dragged down by issues that have outgrown their worth and purpose. Examining the past in order to improve the future is certainly worthwhile, as long as you don't expend energy without results.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This period brings success, responsibility and maturity. Loyalty and sensitivity in your relationships are more important to you. You are especially fond of domestic life and look at home and family. You are more receptive and gentler on a romantic level and tend to be sentimental or nostalgic now. You may particularly value the aesthetics in and around your home during this period. If things are chaotic on the home front, you will do whatever you can to create a peaceful and stable atmosphere. You might explore various ways to increase personal funds, resulting in more than one avenue for monetary gain this week.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This phase is good for money, family, status and happiness. More loving relationships with your children may also be figured now. Your magnetism skyrockets. Yet, you are not aggressive in your approach to love. Instead, you are attracted more if you allow yourself to be pursued. Creative self-expression of any kind is favored. At this time, you instinctively know how to place yourself in the best light in order to make a good impression on others. Any love affair begun now will be characterized by good cheer, having fun, and a fair share of emotions.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Public relations work; promotion and other such endeavors are highlighted. You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for travel, or brand-new subjects to broaden your mind. Diplomacy, correctness in manner, finesse, and charm will be a big plus in aiding financial gains, especially in areas requiring public contact. You feel attracted to intelligent people with whom you can communicate well and exchange ideas during the week. You know how to relate to others, and you do it in a natural and warm manner. Your mind is especially inquisitive when learning or establishing communications. You use information and data, add the weight of knowledge and experience and utilize it judiciously.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This is an excellent time to create a budget or financial plan, or to rid yourself of old habits that undermine your sense of personal power and self-mastery. Spending time with someone special is a focus. Smoothing out your close personal relationships and creating stronger bonds is what makes you happy now. You pour more energy into self-promotion or business activities. It’s a good time to work out money problems or other issues of sharing with a partner. You receive pleasure from anything that expands your horizons, both physically and mentally. Foreign places may particularly appeal now. You tend to be expansive and generous when it comes to love. Dealing with one situation at a time releases some tension and anxiety.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Conflicts with a partner over values or personal possessions are likely to occur. There may be the need to revisit old, pending issues regarding personal finances. Take this time to re-budget instead of making premature purchases. Hold off on decision-making regarding money; instead, take the time to re-think your sources of income and how you spend your cash during this period. Put off finalizing anything important for the time being. In fact, some money-making ideas or ventures may be put on hold due to circumstances beyond your control.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It's a generous, pleasantly emotional and creative time. You will enjoy artistic, musical, or cultural events and activities. This is a good time to promote harmony and goodwill on the job. You have good team spirit right now, and you are more tactful and obliging with your co-workers. You need the energies, companionship, and support of other people, and they may also seek out your support and companionship. You have an increased interest in your own possessions. You are more attracted to objects and possessions that give you a sense of comfort, status and luxury.