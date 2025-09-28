Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)

Public relations work; promotion and other such endeavors are highlighted. You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for travel, or brand-new subjects to broaden your mind. Diplomacy, correctness in manner, finesse, and charm will be a big plus in aiding financial gains, especially in areas requiring public contact. You feel attracted to intelligent people with whom you can communicate well and exchange ideas during the week. You know how to relate to others, and you do it in a natural and warm manner. Your mind is especially inquisitive when learning or establishing communications. You use information and data, add the weight of knowledge and experience and utilize it judiciously.

Birthday Forecast for 28th September 2025

Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results. You will get good financial gains in your business. You also need to take some tough business decisions. You will also get loan for your business/ projects. Your relations with bosses will remain perfect. But you will face tough competition from business rivals. Your relatives will also cooperate with you. Both husband and wife will take care of each other, and they will have proper coordination. You will also get moral and emotional support from life partner and family. Those who are single will get married. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. You will be concerned with the education, marriage and career of your child. Everyone will respect you for your cooperative and supportive nature. Elders will keep giving blessings.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Magenta

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your endeavors, confidence and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for work projects, and your job environment is lively. This is a time for self-expression when you have lots of energy, but not necessarily self-discipline to match. You express yourself creatively, through activities with children, romantic hobbies, or sports, short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly. It is easier than usual to be sensible about your diet, health, hygiene, and fitness needs.