Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 28th September 2026

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and will give excellent results. Your efforts will bring in good results and money. You will have lot of gains. You will also plan to expand your business and will make a blueprint of it. Your mind will be free from doubts and uncertainties. You will also give a loan to somebody or borrow money from someone or banks. You will be able to return it in time. Tension will get relieved from your life. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your spouse/partner. You will get relief from old diseases. You will also develop a liking for a person known to you or working in your office. Students will keep doing well in their studies/exams. Those who are planning to go abroad for studies or jobs will be successful. You will also take part in some religious function and feel mental peace. Lovers may unite and will receive gifts from each other.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Constant bickering between you and your love partner can be the reason you do not wish to make any investment along with him/her. It will help you if you make amends to this person. The day will be favorable for you. With hard work you will turn failure into success. You will feel the need for people with a similar outlook.

