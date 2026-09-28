Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 28th September 2026
Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and will give excellent results. Your efforts will bring in good results and money. You will have lot of gains. You will also plan to expand your business and will make a blueprint of it. Your mind will be free from doubts and uncertainties. You will also give a loan to somebody or borrow money from someone or banks. You will be able to return it in time. Tension will get relieved from your life. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your spouse/partner. You will get relief from old diseases. You will also develop a liking for a person known to you or working in your office. Students will keep doing well in their studies/exams. Those who are planning to go abroad for studies or jobs will be successful. You will also take part in some religious function and feel mental peace. Lovers may unite and will receive gifts from each other.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Constant bickering between you and your love partner can be the reason you do not wish to make any investment along with him/her. It will help you if you make amends to this person. The day will be favorable for you. With hard work you will turn failure into success. You will feel the need for people with a similar outlook.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Annoyed by a situation that crops up, you could find it difficult to remain in this relationship much longer. It is important that you have a confidential talk with your beloved now. You will take part in community activities and share your emotions which will help you in making useful contacts. These are days of mental satisfaction.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Meeting an old friend can bring back some good memories of happier times you have had. There is a strong possibility of the old flame lighting up with some person. You will meet a special person. And start a new work. You will take care of your family and manage to keep them happy.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Remain afloat on the wonder vibes you share with your love mate. Do not be upset if an unpleasant thing is said in the heat of the moment. The day will bring material benefits. The time is right for working alone. Your efficiency will increase. Your contact with people will prove beneficial in the time to come.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Self-searching is what you need to do at this point of time. Some questions may have arisen, and you are keen to know the answers as you have been a little fearful of lateness. You will be enthusiastic about things coming up and focus on achieving your targets. Your confidence and smartness will enhance. The time is good from every angle.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You could meet someone attractive at a social get together and begin to develop feelings. You will not waste much time trying your best to turn this into a romantic liaison. Take care of your health. Keep your expenses well under control. The time is ripe to start new projects. You will be successful.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The love ties are going to get stronger. Love life is going to be good. You can go on an adventure trip together to get a feel of the outdoors. You will work hard and your targets will be met. Your financial status will be strong. You will have a feeling of respect for elderly people. They will bless you.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A day of fun lies in store. Your love mate would like to involve you in a new activity with great enthusiasm and happiness. You will meet your friends and relatives. Travel will be beneficial for you. Change is the need of the hour in this fast-paced life. You will be able to adapt well to the circumstances presented to you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The financial situation is going to improve. This will play a big part in your living a good life. You would like to buy your mate an expensive gift. It will be a government victory day. At this time, those works will be completed that were connected to your good luck. You will get full support from family.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Romantic life could be quite chaotic as you and your mate remain at logger head with each other. Make a little effort and things will certainly look up. You will adopt a helpful approach in your family. There will be normalcy in your work. There will be increase in your name and fame. You will remain in demand.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
With some disbelief you will see warning signs that create confusion in your mind as to what to be expected next. Sudden development can have a negative impact. Your efforts will bring you success. You might have to make efforts to match your steps to the fast pace of life. You will be successful in your objectives.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The financial situation is going to improve. This will play a big part in your living a good life. You would like to buy your mate an expensive gift. Some auspicious matters will be completed at home. Money that you had lent will be returned to you. You will be seen delighted in some party or function with your friends.