Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th April 2024
Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart that will result in an excellent year for you. Your financial worries will get over. You will get good job opportunities. Your spirits will be high and you will be roaring to go. You will work with a purpose. Your zest and zeal to get tasks completed will be unmatched. Financially you will remain on a sound footing. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will be able to improve your general standard of living. You will make good progress in job/profession. Business income will rise. You will also fall in love with some person known to you. And decide to marry. You will have very joyous and cheerful atmosphere at home. Health will remain perfect. You will decide to go on short vacation with family. You will come in contact with a very influential politician who will help you immensely in days ahead.
29th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Amber, Cream, Peacock Blue
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will face a complicated situation at your work place. But will be able to overcome it through help and support of your friends. You will be getting involved with lot of things. And interact a lot with people. This will give a boost to your name and fame. You will be a role model for people in society.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will feel exhausted and tired. Your relations with colleagues will be mixed. There are chances of a tiff with someone close. You will like to change your strategy visa-a-viz certain things in life. You will feel people are taking you for granted and take undue advantage. You may appear a bit docile. But you will become a bit more assertive in your dealings with people and general situation in life.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Opportunity will knock at your door once more and you will grab it with both hands. You will be an offered a big assignment in your profession. This will bring you huge financial gains and will also lead to enhancement of your stature. You will seek counsel of friends and family. They will back you fully. Your health will be perfectly all right.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Things will look up again. You will shine in your work and profession. It would be a golden phase of your life. Everything will fall in place. None of your efforts would go in vain. Every move you make will bring you unprecedented success. You will become cynosure of all eyes. You will be much loved and leave a lasting impression on people.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will achieve amazing results in your related field of work/profession. All your desired targets will be achieved. This will leave you very happy. You will catch attention of your peers and superiors. Your financial constraints too will be removed. You will be getting favorable results. Your family life will be one of bliss and cheer.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be facing verity of problems in your life. There would be repeated failures. Even some of your personal relations will get worsen. Financially it will take some time for things to settle down. But your faith in god will increase. And you might take to prayer and meditation. You will notice despite hardships your life is going well. You will feel amazing peace and satisfaction.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will come closer to your family. There were issues that prevented peace and good will in the family. And family members did not see eye to eye. But these will be things of the past. Near and dear ones will come closer and will value family ties. Youngsters will respect elders and listen to them.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be drawn to spiritualism and religion in a big way. You will begin to look at life from a different angle. You will value human relations and will have love for all. You will do a lot of charity and other humanitarian works. You could donate a large part of your wealth for charitable purpose.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be drawn in high tide of romance. A charming person will get magnetically attracted to you. You will win over that person with your wit and humor. This will result in amazing bonding leading to marriage. Those who are students will become serious and read with full concentration. Financially you will remain sound.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
People come to discuss their problems with you. As you give them full attention and listen with interest. You spend a lot of time with them. And try to give solutions too. This makes you very popular with people. There are chances a special person could come in your life all of a sudden. You will leave that person spell bound and in awe of you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There are chances that you may get involved with a colleague at your work place. It could be an initial attraction that can lead to full blown romance. There would be moments of great bonding and togetherness leading to marriage. Students will get success in exam. And jobless will find a good opening somewhere.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There are chances of a favorable court verdict in a family matter. It would satisfy all parties. You will also be looking to cement your ties with your family members. And win over them. You will be spending lavishly on your life style. And appear fashionable and modern. You will also make investment for a secured future. There are chances of joining politics.