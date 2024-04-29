Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th April 2024

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart that will result in an excellent year for you. Your financial worries will get over. You will get good job opportunities. Your spirits will be high and you will be roaring to go. You will work with a purpose. Your zest and zeal to get tasks completed will be unmatched. Financially you will remain on a sound footing. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will be able to improve your general standard of living. You will make good progress in job/profession. Business income will rise. You will also fall in love with some person known to you. And decide to marry. You will have very joyous and cheerful atmosphere at home. Health will remain perfect. You will decide to go on short vacation with family. You will come in contact with a very influential politician who will help you immensely in days ahead.

29th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Amber, Cream, Peacock Blue

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will face a complicated situation at your work place. But will be able to overcome it through help and support of your friends. You will be getting involved with lot of things. And interact a lot with people. This will give a boost to your name and fame. You will be a role model for people in society.