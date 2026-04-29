Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th April 2026
Moon is opposite Saturn on your solar return chart and will give mixed results. Your health may deteriorate for a while. There are more chances of heated arguments and disputes with someone. Something said by people can hurt you. But you will take everything in your stride. You will keep working hard and will also ultimately get success. You will also go on a holiday trip with your family to overcome stress. You will be enthusiastic towards something new. This is the time for fulfilment of desires. Your behaviour towards others will be friendly. You will also get good news from somewhere. Your monetary position will also start improving. Legal issues will get resolved. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will be able to establish yourself with your hard work.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Purple, Magenta, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are all sunshine and laughter and make friends easily. The opposite sex is drawn towards you and make everyone special and wanted. Your romantic life will be full of promise as you and your lover are blissful in each other’s company. Your thoughts will be dynamic and will be acceptable to one and all. You will be busy with your official matters.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There is no dearth of admirers as you are a spiritual person and certainly know how to use your charm. Enjoyable evening is indicated most probably to be spent at a gathering with friends and some of your family members. Your business will double up. People will also believe you blindly. But your intent will be good.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Chance plays an unexpected and important role in your life and lot of good things come about unexpectedly one such thing will be meeting with someone who you are going to develop deep feelings for. Overall, on an exciting day, you will do self-contemplation. There will be some expenses which you will have to bear suddenly.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be extravagant with your mate not only with money but also with praise. This sets the tone for a happy day. You can plan a gateway to a very romantic place which is going to increase togetherness. Keep abreast of the speech, otherwise, you may say anything hasty to someone and they will take offence.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Attraction to someone who is the life and soul of the party will be instant. You want to get to know the person better and will leave no stone unturned in arranging a meeting which is going to lead to romance. Your time will be good. And you can get engaged in constructive and creative work.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You have many ideas on how romance should proceed. You are a doting partner, making the other person depend a lot on you. A long-distance journey cannot be ruled out, and you will get good gain from it. Most of your time on social media will be spent on extravagant work. Financial position will be good.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A delightful opportunity can come in your way to get in touch with someone you had known previously and still carry some feeling for him/her. You will be very glad. You should keep focused on your health. And take a balanced diet. You can adopt a different lifestyle too by developing interest in yoga, meditation and prayer. Career related work will move forward.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are going to focus on self-improvement as you feel your image needs to be heightened. Your mate will offer you much needed helping hand and be a success. Business/work related trip will be beneficial for you. Career related work will move forward. You will do some work, which will bring you applause.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You might be nervous about the pressures that come your way and think you have not prepared with fore thought. You may not get the desired help from your beloved. You will find time for romance, hobbies and entertainment. In case of finance, including making investments situation will remain in your favor.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be a great day. You are going to deal very carefully with your lover. The gentleness that you display is what will make you rather attractive and win this person over. You will get something new to learn today. Someone will try to trap you but will not get success. Luck will be on your side. You need not worry.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Routine matters are likely to consume most of the day, you may think of fluctuating in with your lover and initiate making plans for this big move. You will be candid with your bosses and tell a few things to them frankly. Action will be taken on time. You can also develop sudden interest in spiritual matters.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You and your mate can make some combined financial investment keeping your future in mind. You may also like to suggest marriage to this person. Money and wealth will keep coming. And you will be careful about money matters. You will also take time for family food and entertainment. And feel relaxed.