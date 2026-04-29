Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th April 2026

Moon is opposite Saturn on your solar return chart and will give mixed results. Your health may deteriorate for a while. There are more chances of heated arguments and disputes with someone. Something said by people can hurt you. But you will take everything in your stride. You will keep working hard and will also ultimately get success. You will also go on a holiday trip with your family to overcome stress. You will be enthusiastic towards something new. This is the time for fulfilment of desires. Your behaviour towards others will be friendly. You will also get good news from somewhere. Your monetary position will also start improving. Legal issues will get resolved. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will be able to establish yourself with your hard work.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Purple, Magenta, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are all sunshine and laughter and make friends easily. The opposite sex is drawn towards you and make everyone special and wanted. Your romantic life will be full of promise as you and your lover are blissful in each other’s company. Your thoughts will be dynamic and will be acceptable to one and all. You will be busy with your official matters.