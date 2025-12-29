Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th December 2025

Moon squares Jupiter marks a year of optimism, opportunity, and impressive progress. Luck favors you, but results depend on wise judgment. Professionally, new projects take off, and your reputation strengthens through strong communication and leadership. Financially, income rises and delayed returns arrive smoothly. You’ll enjoy appreciation from seniors and admiration from peers. Love life sparkles with excitement—singles may find a compatible match, while couples grow closer emotionally. Travel brings joy and learning. Guard against overconfidence or overspending; moderation ensures sustained success. Spiritually, gratitude and humility keep prosperity flowing steadily throughout the year.

Lucky Dates: 2, 11, 20, 29



Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday, Sunday



Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Saffron

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A nagging feeling will tell you that maybe you are getting used to it, and you will not like this at all. From a confident and sure person, you are turning into a very meek one. You will easily complete the pending work. The long continuing problem of your child will come to an end. Most of your time will be spent on laughter and fun activities.

