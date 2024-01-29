Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th January 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th January 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th January 2024
Venus trine Jupiter on your solar return chart thus laying foundation for a very fortunate time period ahead. You will appear noble and sober. And your conduct will be gentle. You will impress your peers and superiors and they will help you a lot. Your behavior will win you lot of friends and admirers. You will also get a chance to meet lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in times to come. You will also have interactions with learned persons. You will do well at your work place. Students will shine in studies. Those desirous of going abroad for studies will be able to do so. Those appearing for exams or interviews too would get success. You could also get involved with a person at your workplace. He/she will be a person of redefined taste and very gentle. Marriage ties can be possible with the consent of family member.
29th January 2024 Birthday Forecast
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 29th January 2024:
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Purple, Magenta, Grey
Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There would be ample opportunities to move ahead in your profession. You would be getting good job offers. It would match your skills and caliber. Those students who are appearing for exam or interview will get success. You would visit some travel destination with family. Financial position will be good.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You have been kept busy due to over workload. This has put you under stress and strain too. You want to take leave and relax. Your family ties have suffered. Now you will like to keep balance between the two. Your mate will remain very supportive and understand your needs. You will have no financial worries.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It will be a great day. You are probably in best phase of your life. Those in business /profession will make very good progress. Even sources of income would be manifold. You will be able to execute your pet projects. Those of marriageable age will get suitable proposals. Atmosphere at home will be one of love and bonding.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be a mixed day. You will enjoy your work. Your colleagues will share good bonding with you. Your financial position will remain as it is. You are likely to visit some holy place with your elders and seek solace. It will have a very positive impact. And you feel better from inside. You will get blessings of your elders.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will receive a windfall in the form of a large amount of money. It will make you very happy. You will like to enjoy your day with your mate. And could go for shopping, movie and dinner. You could also give an expensive item to your mate. You will also buy household items. And spend lavishly. Your lifestyle will get better.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will be a very fortunate day. Tide may turn in your favor. Your income will grow. Your seniors will be satisfied with your work. You may get promotion or added responsibilities. And also receive a hike in salary. Your mate will provide constant support. And friends will be helpful. You will also get involved in religious activities.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There could be plans to start new ventures like STARTUP. And you will get success in your mission. Banks will provide you loan needed for your venture. You will be undertaking lot of business related trips. And this will keep you engaged. Financially you will have no major issues. There could be plans to go abroad for a short term trip.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will face hard times. Your secret affair that was kept under wraps for a long time will come out in open. This will leave you a bit restless and give mental agony. People will talk in hushed tone about you. But you will remain unfazed and remain committed to your partner. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There could be some work related orders from abroad. And you will consider them positively. There are chances of undertaking short term business trips too. But it will prove to be very beneficial. You will come in contact with a very influential person who will help you a lot in times to come. Financial position will be fine.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your plans will not get success. This will frustrate you. You will like situation to turn quickly in your favor. But this will not happen. Your mate will keep supporting you. You might have to take help from a friend to tide over financial crises. You have to remain cool and wait for things to get better. Luck will support you soon.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There are chances of getting involved with an office colleague. It will be an intense affair that could lead to marriage. Your friends will keep supporting you. You could start some new line of business. You would enjoy your work and make progress. Your peers and superiors will provide all help. You can take your elders to some holy places. And will enjoy peaceful vibrations.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will have a good day. You can think of entering into a partnership and start a new business. Sources of income would be good. You will be developing new contacts. And they will be of immense help to you in times to come. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will share wonderful bonding with your sweetheart.