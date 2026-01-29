Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th January 2026

A good year lies ahead as Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart. You will be establishing yourself as a very efficient and important resource in your organization this year. Your performance will influence your peers, seniors and higher management. It is the best time to look for a new job as it will help you grow both professionally and financially. Your romantic relationship will reach new heights this year. You may get married this year, if you are unmarried yet. You need to take care of the emotional requirements of your partner to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Tuesday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky colours: Grey, Silver, Off-white

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Planning for the future is going to take priority with you now. You would like relationship to move along well and will put in your best to make this happen. All your plans will be completed. You will also receive a pleasant news. You will also plan to take on new work. You will also not deviate from your goal.

