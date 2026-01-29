Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th January 2026
A good year lies ahead as Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart. You will be establishing yourself as a very efficient and important resource in your organization this year. Your performance will influence your peers, seniors and higher management. It is the best time to look for a new job as it will help you grow both professionally and financially. Your romantic relationship will reach new heights this year. You may get married this year, if you are unmarried yet. You need to take care of the emotional requirements of your partner to strengthen your relationship.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Tuesday, Sunday, Thursday
Lucky colours: Grey, Silver, Off-white
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Planning for the future is going to take priority with you now. You would like relationship to move along well and will put in your best to make this happen. All your plans will be completed. You will also receive a pleasant news. You will also plan to take on new work. You will also not deviate from your goal.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It may not be very easy to maneuver your way through some obstacles that suddenly appear. What pains you most though is the lukewarm response from your lover. Time is for enlightenment. You will be aware of your work. The happiness and prosperity in the family will increase. You will make advancements in business and work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will enjoy many activities with your mate, and this can be a scaling factor in this relationship. There will be an increase in harmony in your love relations. You will be engaged in the preparation of a special festival. It will be your privilege to take a closer look at the object and get into the depth of work.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your unconditional love is going to make this romance run very smoothly. You will get cooperation from your lover, so the future looks bright and sunny. It is best time to visit any place. It is best time to meet some important person. Your love for your brothers will increase and respect for sister also. You will come closer.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Devoted to your beloved, you will do a lot for him/her. Your love is not in your vein. Your lover is going to respond in a very favorable manner much to your delight. Money will be no problem. There will be some disturbance. You will get irritated on some matter. Maintain your composure. You can also have atmosphere of tension at home.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are going to be a cloud as your beloved will be ready to make a commitment. Your love life will run smoothly, and you are going to enjoy a lot of togetherness. It is a happy day. You will enjoy good food and drink. You will also take care of your children. You will also be generous towards others.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
With your love life taking a turn for the better, all is going to be well. Your mate will fall into your plans readily, making life much easier. Time is very favorable. Spend some time with your kids. They need your guidance. You will be treated with full humility at your workplace. You could be promoted too.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Marriage is going to figure in your plans. You are going to get the opportunity to meet new people, and you could develop a soft corner for someone in the process. You will meet someone important. You will work hard on your own and will get good support from your subordinates. You will work to improve your future. Your respect will increase due to your behavior.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The day could hold a big surprise for you. You would like to bring up the topic of marriage with your family members and begin to make plans in right earnest. You will find answers to difficult questions. It will be a beneficial day. Compatibility between husband and wife will be good. You will be very happy.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It would be in your interest to ignore minor matters and look at the larger picture. You do tend to get into arguments which could spoil your relationship. The tension about the results of the examination will be overcome. You will get your blocked money from somewhere. You will get answers to your questions.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may have to make some major decisions in life which are going to affect both of you. This is a good time to go in for making changes in your relationship. You will have mental peace. You will continue to increase your knowledge. You will be busy with everyday activities. Give time to the family from your busy schedule.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Day to day you will learn how to inch towards progress. The unwanted situation you find yourself in will be easy as you try to better the old spaces in your relationship. Any auspicious event is expected. The economic side will remain strong. You will meet some influential people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness at your home and workplace.