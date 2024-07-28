Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th July 2024
Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart which is good. It is going to be an excellent year ahead. You shall overcome difficulties and find desired ways. It will turn out to be a golden phase in your career. You will be energetic and raring to go. And will be ready to meet the challenges that come your way. Hurdles won’t deter you. Friends and colleagues will help you immensely. Your plans would get completed without any hitch. You will also develop new contacts in your profession. People higher up in position would take notice of you and also appreciate your efforts. New sources of income will accrue. Your financial position will grow. You will have many opportunities to take work related journey. Your romantic life will be good. Marriage looks possible. You will plan to buy a new house or vehicle. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
29th July 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are likely to be in your element. You can nurture, create and emote to your heart's content, and people will love you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent emotional life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses, or apologies.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Try to discover your equilibrium and Move forward in confidence and with courage. You should be deriving pleasure from your situation, whether tangible or intangible, as your emotions run high and your gut feelings are right on the mark. This has the potential to become a very spiritual time. Just don't forget, you don't have to divest yourself of everything and become a recluse to be cleansed.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is advised that you should go with the flow and have faith in your instincts. You may not find luck in your favor on many occasions, yet there will be times when your own good luck will surprise you. Have faith! You may be feeling clueless about the best course of action for you, which may leave you feeling slightly scattered.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The diligent planets encourage you to work hard while the notorious planets tempt you to play; it might be difficult to achieve much during this conflict. The optimum solution is to blend a bit of both: work hard, then play hard to dissipate the stress. You can devise creative solutions for the issues that are plaguing, with a little bit of lateral thinking today.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Ensure you cover more than just all your bases at work this month. Your health is also a likely to cause some concern. Have you given your teeth an inspection lately? If you've been neglecting your health, oral or otherwise, it is likely to appear at this time. Get your act together and make an appointment for a check-up!
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You can derive pleasure from today's energy, it doesn't matter how frenetic the life's pace might appear. Get in touch with a friend for lunch and talk about meaningless things; there isn't any need to remain serious all the time, so let your hair down for a moment or two. Seek advice from somebody older and wiser.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Apprehensive and agenda-less, you shall proceed ahead at a slower pace than usual, remaining quite cautious and suspicious. Relax a bit! If you happen to have some spare time, utilize it to recharge yourself by indulging in creative activities. If possible, take up an interesting hobby like dance or drama, so you will be involved mentally and recharged emotionally.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
If you're the oldest person you know, you'll be pleasantly surprised about the amount of wisdom uttered from the mouths of babes. There's the potential for information overload today so if you go to an important lesson or meeting, ensure you jot down notes. It will be so very easy to confuse messages under these influences, particularly if you're taking any kind of medication.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You may enjoy spending quiet time alone today, however, with your current workload it may be impossible to enjoy a moment of silence. You may not feel like socialising or dealing with the real world, but you probably don't have a choice. Pamper yourself tonight with a long, hot bubble bath tonight. Go slowly and be attentive.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out with your friends tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time? Now that you've had a chance to rest and recharge your spiritual batteries, you can make quite a splash on the social scene.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Instead of using your masculinity for tactical purposes, you should embrace a more subdued style based on acceptance and patience. Your talent and knowledge will help in almost all spheres of life today. However, your self-confidence might land you into unsafe adventures. If possible, stay away from gambling, adventure sports, and unhealthy competition at work. Don’t let your talents and skills to go overlooked.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The current astro setup is increasing the chances of you get your own way. You should feel pretty good during the morning, so try spreading all that your sunshine around. You can get a great deal during the morning without having to put excessive effort in; lots of people will be more than happy to help you as you coast through your day.