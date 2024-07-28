Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th July 2024

Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart which is good. It is going to be an excellent year ahead. You shall overcome difficulties and find desired ways. It will turn out to be a golden phase in your career. You will be energetic and raring to go. And will be ready to meet the challenges that come your way. Hurdles won’t deter you. Friends and colleagues will help you immensely. Your plans would get completed without any hitch. You will also develop new contacts in your profession. People higher up in position would take notice of you and also appreciate your efforts. New sources of income will accrue. Your financial position will grow. You will have many opportunities to take work related journey. Your romantic life will be good. Marriage looks possible. You will plan to buy a new house or vehicle. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

29th July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are likely to be in your element. You can nurture, create and emote to your heart's content, and people will love you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent emotional life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses, or apologies.