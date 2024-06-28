Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th June 2024
Sun semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart. It is going to bring wonderful results for you. Your ambitions can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Your peers and superiors will keep supporting you. You will be positive and in high spirits. People will take notice of you and will also get influenced. You will be able to get the things done to your liking. New job opportunities will come. You will take your business forward. Your business too will flourish. Your financial position will get better and strong. Your romantic life will be wonderful. And you will enjoy your time with your beloved. Children will perform well in studies. You will be having joyous and cheerful atmosphere at home. Auspicious functions will keep you busy. You will also come in contact with high and mighty. They will keep guiding you. Health will remain perfect.
29th June 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
Lucky colours : Red, White, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Are you super keen to remove yourself from boring tasks and tedious people? You must aim for the clouds and broaden your horizon. Travel would be so suitable for you, but there are alternative ways to maintain your interest. Take the helicopter view rather than applying the microscope to the details. Plan for the future, you'll make some far-seeing choices.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Are you considering making changes in the way you connect to others, but don't want to any decisions off the cuff? Getting your own security together needs to be your first priority. If you're feeling down in the dumps under the Scorpio Moon, remember to not assume every situation has a dark side. Every now and then you just have to delve deep to discover what really motivates people.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
What has led you to the situation you now have to face? Being knowledgeable gives you freedom. At the moment you can to let people know what you feel about them and be positive about it. Look for a situation where you can show appreciation for beauty, listen to fine music or possibly lock yourself away and compose a poem.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There is a possible danger that your thinking could show a bias towards one particular situation. Be clear in your own mind before speaking because currently your emotions could be colouring your judgement. You might have been for the past short while stuck with particular projects, but there is nothing to be gained by getting annoyed.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you've lifted a gear, so focus this forceful energy into reorganizing your home. You must sort everything out but be aware that you tend to be a little too abrupt and you could end up hurting sensitive feelings. See what you can achieve in a positive spirit and you'll find that could make a hell of a difference.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Is it the right time show independence, or to be cooperative? With the current astro set up, you may find it a little difficult to decide what's for the best. You are certainly not willing to make the compromises that somebody close to you is demanding, but you are not sure whether you wish to cut your ties with them at this stage.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You need to understand your financial issues, so be prepared to become obstinate until particular people provide the details. It's a time for negotiation and for more equitable arrangements for everybody. Talk through money matters with near partners, as everyone has to clearly understand what the agreements are. Superficial answers will not cut it. Keep delving until you locate all the answers.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Consider what makes you feel calm and ensure that today at least you make allowance for some serenity. Friends have other things on their mind under the Full Moon. They are all concentrating in what they're up to and you want to just find a place to hide in your own little nook to think about things from all angles.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You have a true zest for asking questions and delving but do not become too self-righteous in debates and discussions. The aura is one for love and merriment, as the universe pours forth love to everyone. If your health has been an issue, you'll find it beginning to improve. It's also an ideal day for financial luck or news from overseas.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
At times it's not what it is that you say but more the way you say it, so relax and be less deep. If you go on and on concerning trivia, people may not be able to understand what you're driving at. It's more acute than normal, so don't blow certain situations or comments out of proportion and into something larger than they are.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Is your threshold for boredom still set very low? Take account of all the information available, but don't jump into action just to avoid the tedious process of making throughout decisions. You don't feel like socializing, but there are other activities that you are attracted to. Anything mystical or spiritual will maintain your attention so stay alert to more profound levels of awareness.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Lacking inspiration? Don't feel like doing anything practical? Focus and motivation might be missing so let yourself have a break; find the most appropriate type of emotional contact with friends and others. Now is your time to define the agenda and whoever may be close to you can assist you to sort out a range of option.