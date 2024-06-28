Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th June 2024

Sun semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart. It is going to bring wonderful results for you. Your ambitions can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Your peers and superiors will keep supporting you. You will be positive and in high spirits. People will take notice of you and will also get influenced. You will be able to get the things done to your liking. New job opportunities will come. You will take your business forward. Your business too will flourish. Your financial position will get better and strong. Your romantic life will be wonderful. And you will enjoy your time with your beloved. Children will perform well in studies. You will be having joyous and cheerful atmosphere at home. Auspicious functions will keep you busy. You will also come in contact with high and mighty. They will keep guiding you. Health will remain perfect.

29th June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Lucky colours : Red, White, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Are you super keen to remove yourself from boring tasks and tedious people? You must aim for the clouds and broaden your horizon. Travel would be so suitable for you, but there are alternative ways to maintain your interest. Take the helicopter view rather than applying the microscope to the details. Plan for the future, you'll make some far-seeing choices.