Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 28th June 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Jupiter on your solar return chart, and it will give fantastic results. You will be getting lot of job/business offers. Your money related issues will be resolved with the help of influential people. Your bosses will implement your ideas, and you will work in team spirit. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. Your enemies and opponents won't be able to harm you. You will be able to attract people on account of your generous behaviour. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. You will be motivated to do noble deeds. Investments made by you will fetch good returns. You could be drawn towards a person working in your office. It will be a rollicking affair leading to marriage. At the domestic level, you will need the support and sympathy of closed ones. Your health will remain perfect and fine.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may not be able to fulfill your commitments with your partner today. You are happy with the emotional bonding you share with your partner and enjoy the connect that is present. Family property related issues may keep you occupied and you won’t get free time. You will work hard to achieve your aim and will not take anything casually.

