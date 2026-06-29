Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 28th June 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Jupiter on your solar return chart, and it will give fantastic results. You will be getting lot of job/business offers. Your money related issues will be resolved with the help of influential people. Your bosses will implement your ideas, and you will work in team spirit. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. Your enemies and opponents won't be able to harm you. You will be able to attract people on account of your generous behaviour. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. You will be motivated to do noble deeds. Investments made by you will fetch good returns. You could be drawn towards a person working in your office. It will be a rollicking affair leading to marriage. At the domestic level, you will need the support and sympathy of closed ones. Your health will remain perfect and fine.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You may not be able to fulfill your commitments with your partner today. You are happy with the emotional bonding you share with your partner and enjoy the connect that is present. Family property related issues may keep you occupied and you won’t get free time. You will work hard to achieve your aim and will not take anything casually.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
The all-around smooth sailing will keep you in harmony with your partner. You can also think of proposing to him/her after serious thinking. The tax officials may come to make an enquiry. But you will settle the matter. You will think about welfare of everyone and may also think of some immediate changes in your life.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The complexities of your romance drain you out at times and you ponder if you should carry it on. This could put you in a catch -22 situation and re-kindle unfriendly memories. Love affairs may distract you. You need to be careful. A job offer will come up which you need to grab with both hands. The time is appropriate.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You normally end up having your own way of doing things when it comes to love life and this time you could try to settle the matter. Marriage is indicated. You will have a very peaceful time. You will remain busy hosting your guests at a family function. You will not allow your ego to affect your personal gains. You will have professional gains.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your independence means a lot to you, and you actually do not want to lose it up. Despite gaining a few admirers, you would prefer to remain single but ready to mingle for a while. You also have plans for getting married in mind. Your disputes and misunderstandings with your family members will come to an end.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
An opportunity to start a new love connect is on the cards. You could fall very much in love with this old friend of yours and would want to spend some of your time together. A long spiritual journey can also be planned. You will meet some important personality. Your colleagues will be quite cooperative with you at work.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The beginning of an unforgettable relationship is on the cards. You could fall in love with someone you have known for a long time and will be astonished that this is getting reciprocated with same vigor. Your leadership qualities will help you a lot. You will also take care of your family members with much affection and consideration.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There are chances that an old association will rekindle sweet memories as you get in touch. The beginning of a new love affair is indicated which can be a shifting one. You may refresh your contact with your old friends and relatives. Your rivals and enemies may try to overpower you. But you will not get much success. Your money will remain in safe custody.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A little bit of effort will enable you to properly plan personal/love matters. There is huge scope to enhance happiness quotient in your life. A romantic but hectic evening awaits you. You will remain quite alert about your aim and targets. Your charismatic personality will be on peak, and you will progress fast. The senior family members will bliss you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You both are likely to confront problems in communicating effectively with each other. Working in this area will improve your relationship. Confidence is likely to get a thrashing because of some unseen incident. Don’t take undue risks. Be careful in all financial dealings. Your decisions may prove to be unwise. You need to work with tact and wisdom.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Ponder what is significant to both of you in this relationship. Dodge wasting your energy on trivial issues which will consume your time but yield you a big naught. You will accept your high level of tact and wisdom. You will be able to establish an effective dialogue with everyone. You will get good support from colleagues.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will be a blissful day. You could enjoy watching some artistic creations with your mate and may also visit an out-of-way destination. Emotions are going to get much sturdier than ever before. You will be in a progressive mode as you will be able to perceive the trends of time. Take care of your emotions in family matters.