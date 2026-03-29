Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th March 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart, and it will give excellent results. You will have lot of opportunities to earn money. The person whom you trust the most will be the one to betray you the most. Maintain a timetable for your activity. You will feel mental peace. Troubles that have been worrying you for some time will vanish. Despite efforts made by your enemies and opponents they will not be successful against you. You will receive positive results. Your financial status will be better than before. In the matter of property division, it will be solved with the help of a third person. You will put your best effort into the achievement of your targets. You will hear pleasant news. It could be job promotion or a new business offer. You can fall in love with a person known to you leading to marriage.

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Tuesday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Green, Blue, White

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a hectic week for you. You will be very busy with your work. You will also have to deal with sudden developments at your workplace. Your social life will also keep you engaged. You will be busy with meetings, discussions and parties. In the middle of the week, you will receive good news from somewhere. It will lift your mood. But you need to be careful in financial matters. Your expenses will rise. Your income will keep increasing. Your graph of popularity will creep upwards. This may make some people jealous of you. You will have an amazing time with your mate. He/she will keep you happy. You will also share good relations with your family members. By keeping an eye on your diet and regular exercise you will keep yourself fine and fit.

