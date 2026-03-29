Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th March 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart, and it will give excellent results. You will have lot of opportunities to earn money. The person whom you trust the most will be the one to betray you the most. Maintain a timetable for your activity. You will feel mental peace. Troubles that have been worrying you for some time will vanish. Despite efforts made by your enemies and opponents they will not be successful against you. You will receive positive results. Your financial status will be better than before. In the matter of property division, it will be solved with the help of a third person. You will put your best effort into the achievement of your targets. You will hear pleasant news. It could be job promotion or a new business offer. You can fall in love with a person known to you leading to marriage.
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Tuesday, Monday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Green, Blue, White
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a hectic week for you. You will be very busy with your work. You will also have to deal with sudden developments at your workplace. Your social life will also keep you engaged. You will be busy with meetings, discussions and parties. In the middle of the week, you will receive good news from somewhere. It will lift your mood. But you need to be careful in financial matters. Your expenses will rise. Your income will keep increasing. Your graph of popularity will creep upwards. This may make some people jealous of you. You will have an amazing time with your mate. He/she will keep you happy. You will also share good relations with your family members. By keeping an eye on your diet and regular exercise you will keep yourself fine and fit.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is time to take stock of the things that have been going on for a long time now. You need to do a major rethink on your way of doing things and expecting a lot from others. It will prove to be helpful for you in the long run. You will have mental peace and monetary gains. Some important decisions will be taken at your workplace. You will also make certain changes in your business. You will be sharing amazing bonding with your spouse/partner. You will also be embroiled in family matters. Time management is in your hands. You will meet some close friends or relatives who will be very happy to meet you. Business trips will prove to be beneficial. You will also develop new interests and will have desire to learn something new.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
These are days of fun, relaxation and lots of excitement building in your life. You will be spending lot of time with your family after a long time. You will plan to go on a picnic, retreat or long drive with family. You will also look at the priorities of your family members and discuss a few vital things with them. You will remain close to your mate. Your siblings will also support you. You will also remain on good terms with your peers and seniors. They will support you a lot. You will remain financially well off. Everyone will give you lot of respect. The time will be in your favor. You will also make efforts to recover money given as loans to someone. You will also meet an important personality in your field. You will have victory over your enemies your health will remain perfect.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Lot of good things will happen for you this week. You will have gains in work/business. You will also remain popular at your workplace. You will be having monetary gains. You will be busy doing good deeds. Your self-confidence will also be high. You will also make plans to buy a new house or vehicle. You will also purchase some new items for your house. You will also undertake major expansion of your business. You will remain close to your family members. Availability of things will bring happiness to your life and will help to make you feel secure. Your mate will remain a source of strength. You will spend most of your time on entertainment and fun activities. There will be situations of changes and transfer during this time.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will feel more energetic than usual. You will be cheerful and happy with your family members. There will be lot of love, warmth and respect in family relations. You will prepare for an auspicious function. The favorable placement of planets will bring lot of money to you. You will also get opportunities to rise in your job/work. You will also fall in love with an unknown person suddenly. You will maintain a timetable for your daily activities. You will feel mental peace. Troubles that you have been facing for some time will vanish. Despite efforts and opponents, they will not be successful. The time is fruitful for you. You will receive positive results.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your personality will come up with everyone all of a sudden. People will be amazed at this sudden transformation. Your potential and capabilities will be highlighted in front of everyone. People will be completely impressed by your skills. You will also make lot of friends. And get opportunities to rise in your work. Your financial position is good. You will also undertake major renovation in your home. You will be flush with funds. The feud will come to an end. Your brothers, sisters and family members will pour emotions of love for each other. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. You will meet old acquaintances, new friends and loved ones, and happiness will enter your life.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be kept busy with your work. You will get a chance with lot of like-minded people. You will associate people with similar thinking and ideology. You will be having heavy workload. Your bosses will be giving full support. You will also share perfect equations with your spouse. You will look after your elders well. And you will take interest in affairs of your family members. Students will study hard and will be getting good results. You will flaunt a more principled and diverse perspective. Your worries will get resolved. You will also have good health and mental peace. Some solutions to old problems will also come your way. You will get back your money that was given to someone. You will also make important and tough decisions in your work. Money will be spent on luxury and lavish lifestyle related works.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is a period of change. You will be taking even minor things in business and profession seriously. Business-related trips will keep you busy. Keep your eating habits and daily routine in an organized way or you else may suffer a bit. You will receive money from somewhere. You will also complete your tasks in a peaceful way. You will pick up an argument with someone senior at high position. It might upset you and spoil your mood. You will get attracted to love and romance. You will purchase some new items for household needs. You will also give a final shape to the future projects seriously due to the financial condition being favorable for you. You will be full of enthusiasm. You will also receive pleasant news. Enemies will be active and powerful but won’t be able to harm you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will work hard at your job, but results will not be that satisfactory. Maybe you need to relax a bit and just take things easy. You will be having tensions about money and finance. And you will have to struggle a bit. But you will find a way out of things. Gradually you will make profit in your work. It is time to regain confidence of your seniors. You will exchange good vibes with your spouse. You will also spend a lot on your family members. You will remain devoted to your family and not afraid to take on responsibilities. You will be diligent in order to achieve your targets. You will go on catching every opportunity from your financial point of view. People will be impressed by your intelligence. The time is favorable for you, and you will take full advantage of it. You will make every work possible due to your courage and determination.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The placements of planets indicate extravagance. But you need to remain careful and not go overboard. Your reputation will improve. You will be making sudden financial gains. Your expenses too will rise. You just need to keep things under control. You will think about a job change. It is expected that you will maintain pleasant relations with your bosses. Your earnings will be good. There will be miraculous change in your fortunes and situations. You can also be drawn to a person known to you, leading to warm and fulfilling relationships. You will solve family matters. You will also get relief from all the tensions you have been carrying for a while. You will receive the money that has been stuck somewhere.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be sudden changes in your life. You can think of a job change. You will also get a marriage proposal all of a sudden. There will be spurt in expenditure on children-related activities. There will be some misunderstanding between husband and wife which will get resolved timely too. You will also receive the blessings of parents, elders, relatives and senior people. New acquaintances and contacts will be made. You will share good bonding with your spouse. Your income will also rise. You will maintain your creativity and remain imaginative. You will develop contact with new people and improve your relations with old acquaintances. Government-related matters will be solved. You will feel new energy within you. You will make plans for bright future for your children.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is a wonderful week. You will get support from your better half. You will also get favorable marriage proposals. You will also be busy preparing for a festival or function. Your financial position is strong and stable. There will be on the spot expenses but do not worry as these expenses are for betterment and will be challenging. There will be success in many spheres – relationship, love and profession. You will feel a lot more energetic at this time. Your children will study hard and you will be proud of your children’s activities. It is time for love and romance. You will share amazing bonding with your mate. You will also get extra income. You will get close to family members. And will remain devoted to your Guru. People will show faith in your abilities, and you will not be disappointed.