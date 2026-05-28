Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

29th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 29th May 2026
Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. Professionally you will grow and get success. There will be ample job offers to avail. You will also keep. Your bosses and subordinates are happy. Those in business will get good offers and plan a major expansion. Your financial condition will remain stable. You will also come in contact with lot of influential people who will help you a lot. Business trips will keep you busy. Those who are single will get suitable marriage proposals. Lovebirds will be having wonderful time and will also be able to receive their dreams. You will manage to impress people with your communication skills and in-depth knowledge. A good combination of will and wisdom will put you ahead in life. You will celebrate some auspicious function with your family.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, violet, off white
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your love mate is ever helpful and loving so why hold back about what’s bothering you? Take the opportunity as it will keep you from feeling low and dejected. Some guests may visit you. You will also get success in competitive and departmental exams. The people will praise you for your efforts.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will begin to gain more confidence and see good progress by dealing with irritating issues in your love life with more ease. You will get to learn some new things. You will achieve your aim and objectives on time. You will also be in strong and secure financial condition. You will be inclined to do something new at every moment.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
If you want to avoid suffering and disappointment you should not miss the opportunity to contact an old friend of yours. Lot of excitement can be in store for you. You will get favorable results if you take your work seriously. The misunderstanding between husband and wife will get resolved.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A lot of understanding from your beloved will brighten your mood. Extra work and lack of time spent together could make you irritable otherwise. You will sail through. You will have to face the wrath of your boss. Any type of carelessness at work will lead to dangerous consequences. Check your attitude and behavior.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a nice day. A recent attraction will keep you busy and will not let you feel down in the dumps. The gods of love are going to swathe you in ecstasy. You will be energetic at work. Despite your busy schedule, your family will be your priority. You will read some knowledge enhancing books or literature.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are likely to set off an advantage on the spur of the moment. The hopes and dreams you share with your partner make them all the more suitable for both. There will be an inflow of money. The graph of your respect and prestige will go up. You will be successful in exams and interviews. You will enjoy good health.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You may want to tap into a hitherto unexplored area in your romance. Being less docile will help you find ways of becoming more assertive and getting good results. A long-time worry will get resolved. You will get money that was struck somewhere. Your economic condition will be strong.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Problems will get solutions. The long wait is going to be over. Happiness will enter your love life once again. You are going to have a blissful and exciting day. You will take your work seriously. Meeting with an influential person will open the way for your prosperous future. New job offers will come.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
An elevated mood will make you more adventurous. You will want to experience all that life has to offer with your beloved. Good news will add to happiness. Today you will work hard and will also get the results accordingly. There will be stability in your financial condition. You will remain happy and peaceful.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Love relations can make you a bundle of nerves. Unsure of handling it all on your own could make it worse. You are likely to get help from an unexpected quarter. Your life will be on the right track. Officers and officials in government and work field will be happy. You are on the road to progress in life.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You can start this relationship in a haphazard manner and be in danger of losing all. However, you will soon get hold onto yourself and deal with matters in a calm manner. Today you will strike a big business deal. There are also chances of getting some money. You will get success in work with a little bit of effort.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A little introspection is going to help you a great deal. Since many of your ideas are not paying off in romance, you may have to change your thoughts a little bit. A property dispute will get resolved with the help of a mediator. There will be tendency towards some special work. It will be in your favor.