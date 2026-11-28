29th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 29th November 2026

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will have zest and zeal to complete your projects. Your energy will be unmatched. Your tasks will get completed with ease. Financial position will remain stable and strong. Money inflow will be continuous. You could plan to buy a house/vehicle. New business/investment opportunities too will come. You will also receive expert advice for starting a new business venture. Your bosses and peers will support you fully. There will never be any shortage of funds. You will also meet influential people. It will open doors of progress for you. Those who are in relationship for a long time will get married/engaged. Your family will support you fully. Your noble deeds will bring you good name and fame.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Thursday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, White

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

Work which was incomplete for as long time will get completed. It will give you lot of mental satisfaction. Your old problems will also get sorted out. This is the time for social gatherings. A marriage proposal will get accepted in your family. You will also exchange thoughts and information with your colleagues. You will also give lot of time to your work. Your life will appear to come back on track. You will also hold discussions with your family members. Your siblings will play an important role. Exchange of thoughts will lead to better understanding of things. You will have good health. You will be in the right direction of your goals. Work-related trips will keep you occupied. You will move forward and progress in life. Your popularity too will rise.