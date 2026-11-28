29th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 29th November 2026
Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will have zest and zeal to complete your projects. Your energy will be unmatched. Your tasks will get completed with ease. Financial position will remain stable and strong. Money inflow will be continuous. You could plan to buy a house/vehicle. New business/investment opportunities too will come. You will also receive expert advice for starting a new business venture. Your bosses and peers will support you fully. There will never be any shortage of funds. You will also meet influential people. It will open doors of progress for you. Those who are in relationship for a long time will get married/engaged. Your family will support you fully. Your noble deeds will bring you good name and fame.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Thursday, Friday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, White
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
Work which was incomplete for as long time will get completed. It will give you lot of mental satisfaction. Your old problems will also get sorted out. This is the time for social gatherings. A marriage proposal will get accepted in your family. You will also exchange thoughts and information with your colleagues. You will also give lot of time to your work. Your life will appear to come back on track. You will also hold discussions with your family members. Your siblings will play an important role. Exchange of thoughts will lead to better understanding of things. You will have good health. You will be in the right direction of your goals. Work-related trips will keep you occupied. You will move forward and progress in life. Your popularity too will rise.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It will be a good week for you. You will get opportunity to earn money. Your fortune will rise. You will also get busy with your work. Mentally you will be ready to do any work. Seniors will also meet unexpected situations in life. Some strange feelings will come to your mind. It will be a knowledge gaining period. You will learn a lot of new things in life. You will also learn new skills. You will get success in competitions / interviews. You will also consider proposals for jobs. Those who are single will plan to get married. You will take care of your close one’s benefits without any selfish reasons. Your legal matters will get solved. You may purchase a new house or a new vehicle. You will also take some important decisions quickly.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Some person will come into your life all of a sudden. It is going to be a very pleasing and long-lasting relation. You will also plan to get married to this person. There may be some problems and troubles at your workplace which you have not anticipated. You will have had your share of ups and downs. Even some opponents will get active. But your peers and bosses will fully support you. The time is indicating victory in your work. You will also attend parties and social gatherings. You will also make lot of new friends. You will also get attracted to meditation and prayers. You will also get the sweet results of your work, and your work will be completed in time. You will move forward and progress in your life.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The time will be suitable. You will catch the attention of people in authority. Some strangers will try to take advantage of your liberal attitude. But you will remain alert and watchful. You will understand the motive of that person very well. You will also spend money on maintenance of your vehicle and buy expensive items for your house. The officers will be happy with you at your workplace. You will be busy with maintenance of property. Business will also rise and flourish. You will also spend time with your family. There will be opportunities to move forward and progress. You will be healthy and jovial. You will also earn lot of money. You will be happy meeting a person of your liking. You will get success in love affairs. You will get lot of positives out of this relation. Marriage is likely.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The week will turn out to be fruitful for you. You will give top priority to your work and personal relations. You will also get lot of goodwill from people who matter a lot to you. There will be affinity between siblings. They will understand you and support you. You will also gain some property. You will find yourself on top. Income will be good. You will behave equally with everyone. Students will be busy with their studies. You will be in a working mood. You will also get success in love matters. Love partners will enjoy wonderful bonding. They will also plan their future. You will also invest in shares, debentures and bonds. The time will be gainful. You will enjoy time with your family and friends. You will be in a relaxed mood. Elders support and guidance will help you a lot.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The beginning of the week will be pleasant. In the middle of the week, you will get results of efforts made by you. And towards the end of the week, you will take break from work and enjoy some relaxing time with your family. You will get best pleasures in life. You will have no shortage of money and will also plan to buy something for your family. You will take care of your family members. You will be happy and do every work as per their wishes. Your family’s elders will bless you. You will also find a new meaning to your life and help poor and the needy. You will want full dedication from your own people, which you will have. You will be lost in your thoughts. You would like to talk less with anyone. You will try to achieve something new.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Most of the days this week will be all profit days. You will earn a lot and make lot of money. You will get success in business/work. You will be a winner everywhere. This is also a time for recreation. You will have arrival of guests. They will be happy with your hospitality. You will also have to run a lot for some government related work which will be done eventually. A tricky situation might emerge at your workplace which you will handle with lot of patience and intelligence. You will remain in good books of your bosses. A person with whom you would like to settle down in life will accept your marriage proposal. But you will also have a discussion with your family elders on this matter. Your investments will bring good results. Your enemies and opponents will get defeated.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will be a victory granting week for you. Your official work will get done. You will also make good progress in your job/business. You will also get a regular income. Family, entertainment, personal talks, work and even children's issues will keep you pre-occupied. Your property disputes in the family will get resolved. You will also have discussions with your family members. You will leave your stubborn attitude behind and will get better results in the end. You will complete your pending tasks. New projects will be completed. All the relationships will warm up, even though competition as well. You would like to remain in the spotlight and will enjoy all the attention you seek and get.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be praised for your favorite work. Your efforts will win you applause from your colleagues. Even your bosses will be impressed by you. You will also get excellent results for efforts made by you. News related to your children will lift your morale. Students will perform well in studies. You will have full support from your life partner. Husband and wife will understand each other well. You will also get rid of old diseases. You will have new means of income. You will become more prosperous. You will do your duly rightly. You will also overcome your rivals and enemies in business. Held up work will get completed. You will also take household work seriously. Your personality will emerge in totality.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will feel mentally healthy and happy. You will get success in your work/business. Income will be good. You will enjoy your relationship with your spouse/partner. You need to take care that it does not affect your career. Some business rivals will target you. You need to be alert and take extra care. You will also take your work seriously and will complete it in time. You will also listen to suggestions from your boss. Court cases will be moving towards resolution of disputes. You will be flexible and ready for a compromise. It suits your interests and will save your time and money. Works will be done related to land, housing and commercial property. You will also plan to buy something new. Business-related travel will be successful.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will get promoted in your job. You will also plan a new business venture. You will also get good news from somewhere. Bachelors will have marriage proposals. New investments opportunity will come to you. Your family will have lot of expectations from you. And you will not let them down. You will face every situation very bravely. All the problems of career, job and business will be over one by one. You will enjoy your newfound status. Your work capacity and work efficiency will increase. Your self-confidence will rise. Your fame and respect will increase. Your focus will be on profit gains. Enemies and opponents will be unable to harm you. You will view life with a new and positive
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your honour and prestige will rise. You will witness growth in your career. You will also tackle the situation at workplace skillfully using your tact and wisdom. You would also like to get some rest from work and spend time with your family members. It will lift your morale and spirits. You will also have profitable days in business. You will also see yourself on the glorious path to success. You will also make important changes in your way of doing things. You will also get back your money and landed property. You will also be able to make people work and you will use your communication skills to the best of your advantage. You will meet an influential person and will get your work done. You will enjoy yourself and do self-analysis.