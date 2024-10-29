Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th October 2024

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will prove to a be a very good combination during the year ahead. You will be rewarded for your efforts. And will receive acclaim and appreciation of your peers and superiors. Your pet projects will get completed. And you will work with focus and determination. You will be goal oriented and will work in team spirit. You will take people along with you. You will also be very positive in your relations with mate. He/she will provide all support and help you need in difficult situation. And will prove able companion. Financially you will have no major worries. You can invest in shares, mutual funds, debentures and bonds. And will make good profit. Your business income too will rise. Students will get success in exams and interview. Your faith in God will increase and you will attend religious gathering and also visit holy places. Business trips will keep you busy. And you will interact with a number of people.

29th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Peacock-blue, Amber, Lavender

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You would be very popular at your workplace. And also learn tricks of the trade quickly. Your bosses and peers will back you fully. You will have amazing zest and zeal. Your mate will also lend you full support in your domestic life. You will be cool and peaceful. It would be not a bad idea to go out of town for a short vacations with family.