Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th October 2024
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will prove to a be a very good combination during the year ahead. You will be rewarded for your efforts. And will receive acclaim and appreciation of your peers and superiors. Your pet projects will get completed. And you will work with focus and determination. You will be goal oriented and will work in team spirit. You will take people along with you. You will also be very positive in your relations with mate. He/she will provide all support and help you need in difficult situation. And will prove able companion. Financially you will have no major worries. You can invest in shares, mutual funds, debentures and bonds. And will make good profit. Your business income too will rise. Students will get success in exams and interview. Your faith in God will increase and you will attend religious gathering and also visit holy places. Business trips will keep you busy. And you will interact with a number of people.
29th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Peacock-blue, Amber, Lavender
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You would be very popular at your workplace. And also learn tricks of the trade quickly. Your bosses and peers will back you fully. You will have amazing zest and zeal. Your mate will also lend you full support in your domestic life. You will be cool and peaceful. It would be not a bad idea to go out of town for a short vacations with family.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be involved in an exciting relationship with someone working at your office. It would be a sudden turn of events and both of you will come closer. There would be a lot of understanding and love in your relationship. It will be perfect case of made for each other. Your friends will support you. Marriage will be the next step.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could be framed in a false case. Someone whom you trusted could betray you. And could take advantage of your gentle behavior. This will test your nerves. You will appear out of sorts. But with the support of family and friends will regroup your energies. And will take the bull by the horns. You will come out winner.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will able to win a big government contract on account of your hard work. You will also be giving lot of time to your financial deals. You will also have a good time with your family and friends. There will be happiness and cheerfulness in your domestic life. Your siblings will keep supporting you and will remain on your side.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You would be very lucky in love and finance. Your mate would do everything to keep relations going and keeping you happy. You look to him/her as your biggest strength. You will also be making good financial gains in your profession/business. Now with increasing financial security you will expend some beautiful moments with your mate. Making day enjoyable.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will receive unexpected monetary benefits from investment that you have made. This will make you feel cheerful and happy. Your life will also get better. You are involved in a relation which has entered a very decisive phase. You will discuss with your mate things required for a stable and fulfilling relations.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will make rapid inroads in your profession/business. Luck will be on your side. You will take steps forward with confidence. Your intensity and zeal will be for all to see. Your bosses will give you full credit for your accomplishments. Some of the investment that you have made will also give you good results.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be involved in public dealings. And will be meeting lot of people from different background. Your tasks will get completed. And you will also impress people a lot. You will love all the attention that you will receive. Your persona will emerge out totally different from what people generally perceive. Good financial gains will accrue.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be having a wonderful day. There are chances of meeting a stranger. It may lead to a rollicking affair. You can also go on outing with family. There are chances of good financial gains. You will be able to impress your superiors and peers at your workplace by dedication and commitment. You can also meet some influential politician.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You could be involved in some romantic ties with a person known to you. It would be a very warm and satisfactory relation. You would like to make commitment for a lifelong relation. Marriage prospects look good. Your family will give consent. You will enjoy good equations with colleagues at your workplace. And financially remain good and strong.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will face stiff competition at your workplace. Your colleagues could turn hostile towards you. Your plans would be hit and you will be unable to complete your tasks. But you will take your bosses into confidence. You will have discussions with your mate on some family matter. There will be no solution in sight. Financial position will remain tight.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You would be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. Your business profits will increase. Even additional sources of income could be tapped. You could also get involved in some romantic ties. It would be an intense affair leading to marriage. Your siblings will also show progress in their line of work. You will discuss about their future plans.