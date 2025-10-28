Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th October 2025

Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart. This is a very favorable combination. Your confidence will be sky high. And a new personality will emerge. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will take note of your efforts and also respect you for what you are. Your ideas will be implemented at your workplace. And your standing in professional circle will increase. You will perform exceptionally well in your profession/business. You will be able to do something which others have never thought of. This will leave people in awe. Some people will be jealous of you, but it won't matter much. Your boss will be happy with your performance and will appreciate your efforts. Students will perform well in studies. Those thinking of going abroad for job/higher studies will be successful.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Pink, Orange, Lemon

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The students will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.

