Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 29th September 2024

Moon semi-square Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed fortunes for you. You will be imaginative and creative and will like to implement new ideas. But people will not show interest and you will have problems in getting the desired results. Even your bosses will expect a lot from you and will not be satisfied with your performance. You may also think of a possible job change or closer of a business which is bringing continued losses. You will have to work very hard to earn money and meet your daily needs. Yet, things will improve and you may enter into a new business and find a good job. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family support. You will also make new investments after taking all precautions. You will share good equations with family/friends who will keep supporting.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Pink, Violet, Amber

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

This phase brings excellent results. You would express your views, terms and conditions without hesitation and deal with many issues bravely and successfully. You attempt difficult tasks, resolve complicated issues and connect with people. In your interactions make sure that you avoid conflicts. Your social life may be restricted to work and family obligations. Look at present situations from a higher perspective to realize what is happening around you. You need to conserve health and energy and deal with practical details and finances. Chances of a pilgrimage as you realize that you cannot control or plan too much as the unexpected is expected. Give yourself a fitness routine and healthy diet program.