Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 29th September 2024
Moon semi-square Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed fortunes for you. You will be imaginative and creative and will like to implement new ideas. But people will not show interest and you will have problems in getting the desired results. Even your bosses will expect a lot from you and will not be satisfied with your performance. You may also think of a possible job change or closer of a business which is bringing continued losses. You will have to work very hard to earn money and meet your daily needs. Yet, things will improve and you may enter into a new business and find a good job. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family support. You will also make new investments after taking all precautions. You will share good equations with family/friends who will keep supporting.
29th September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Pink, Violet, Amber
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
This phase brings excellent results. You would express your views, terms and conditions without hesitation and deal with many issues bravely and successfully. You attempt difficult tasks, resolve complicated issues and connect with people. In your interactions make sure that you avoid conflicts. Your social life may be restricted to work and family obligations. Look at present situations from a higher perspective to realize what is happening around you. You need to conserve health and energy and deal with practical details and finances. Chances of a pilgrimage as you realize that you cannot control or plan too much as the unexpected is expected. Give yourself a fitness routine and healthy diet program.
Taurus: (April 21 - May 21)
An established business concern flourishes and partnership may expand into triangular collaborations. Success and good fortune at work open new horizons for expansion. Look at the present situations from a higher perspective to realize what is happening around you and act accordingly. Your domestic life takes on top priority and you support family members and feel comfortable and secure this week. You have every chance to boost your feeling of stability and support with family. You may visit and spend a lot of time in company of your beloved one. Intimacy and warmth are powerful stimulants for you at this time. You may redecorate your home and add to the interiors to feel rejuvenated.
Gemini: (May 22 - June 21)
This period brings a phase where you can win the trust of people in authority. This is the right time to participate in current events and share views, ideas and feelings with people around you to feel a part of the whole, as this brings new opportunities and monetary gains. Avoid making compromises with your own truths, values and priorities. Your strong spirit supports you through the changes. This is a period in which you can successfully use charm, and your sense of humor to make peace with others. You can improve your love life by bringing more affection, love and a feeling of togetherness. Unusual attractions and dreams could feature now as you spend time with your beloved.
Cancer: (June 22 - July 22)
This week brings mixed results. On the professional front, it would be better to let go of the past and make a new beginning as something greater awaits you. You may feel professionally unstable and emotionally insecure. Avoid indulging in any arguments and confrontations especially with people in authority. Financially a good week, you earn well and your communication skills are impressive. Communicate, listen to others, express yourself, and get everything done in your favor. Talk to your beloved one and don’t keep yourself away from people, enjoy the feeling of togetherness. There is strength in your feelings of love and the power of attraction, which may open the door to new romantic relationships.
Leo: (July 23 - August 23)
New horizons open up for you and this boosts your self-confidence and you meet difficult tasks and resolve work related issues confidently and bravely. Take advantage of your courage and go ahead to achieve desired goals. You may be able to finalize a property related issue and this brings financial gains. Also you have been highly motivated to make money and this brings positive results if you use your communications skills. Your domestic life takes priority as you discuss future plans and enjoy moments spent together. You might spend time in making short trips meeting friends and loved ones. You may feel restless at times; eat health food, yoga and meditation recommended.
Virgo: (August 24 - September 22)
This is going to be an exciting time. You are most likely to express your views in an intellectual and unconventional manner. This brings success and reward in overseas related matters. You will get success in overseas projects and earn well from these associations. You enjoy good moments with your beloved, your romantic affair and pleasure-seeking activities gives you big boost of confidence. The unattached can look forward to meeting someone who catches their eye. However this also brings financial pressure as you incur expenses on traveling, trips and family activities. Your communication abilities will largely be applied to further professional ambitions where knowledge and education are pursued. Brisk walk and timely eating would be helpful.
Libra: (September 23 - October 23)
This period brings mixed results for you. You will face obstacles at work and could get embroiled in controversies. Be wary of those who entice you with seemingly attractive ideas. Business expansion and new professional opportunities are worth putting off for the time being as projects could get stalled. The desire for some form of recognition is strong. Financial success on the other hand is enhanced now. You may have a difference of opinion with spouse and health of some of the family member may suffer. Try to give moral support and help. However, people in love will have a great time as they listen to the inner feelings for each other.
Scorpio: (October 24 - November 22)
The planetary configuration brings good results particularly at the work place. You may explore new technology and improve office infrastructure as this brings more efficiency and creativity in your work. There are chances of new associations and beginnings as new opportunities and changes are on cards. You handle conversations, seminars, meetings and express yourself more specifically about the subject. This is an excellent time to make some financial investments and speculations and adopt new strategies in financial matters. Your association with like-minded people favorably turns things around. Your loved one would be supportive as this is the best time to bring more harmony to your relationships and feel more comfortable. You may visit holy places and strong feelings towards religion are enhanced.
Sagittarius: (November 23 - December 21)
You will be able to make best use of your talents, work experience and would add creativity to your work and projects in hand. This is the best time to use your higher education and skills to promote your career prospects. Strong chances of up-gradation and new responsibilities could come up. Concentrate on the work at hand and you may need to work more and put in extra hours. Avoid confrontations and arguments at the work place, as this would spoil time and energy and brings no results. You have more work, less time so go ahead and meet challenges to complete the desired task. There may be a romantic development at your work place. Listen to your heart and express your feelings to your beloved.
Capricorn: (December 22 - January 20)
The planetary configuration promotes your luck. New ideas and attitude to resolve issues would be beneficial. You will meet with appreciation even from unexpected quarters. Your professional prospects improve as you communicate well and interact in more positive way. You exhibit leadership qualities as you lead from the front. On the domestic front, try to compromise in family related matters. Change your priorities and support your spouse with love and affection. You will be in demand on the social front. You may visit religious places. This is an especially spiritual time for you--a time when you renew your energy and consider what things are important to you.
Aquarius: (January 21 - February 18)
This phase brings good luck and appreciation in property and land related matters. This is the best time to resolve land and property related issues as this brings good returns. On the professional front, you have to be careful to meet desired success. Express your views and conditions clearly when it comes to business and financial dealings. Avoid any conflicts and confrontations. Children do you proud as they make progress in their chosen field. You can improve your love life by being more proactive. Some of you may fall in love with an intellectual person of a much younger age. Give yourself a new fitness routine and healthy diet programme to rejuvenate energy.
Pisces: (February 19 - March 20)
You tackle work related issues and handle all legal matters successfully. People in law, justice and related fields will have great time as they use their talents and skills to meet desired success. Sports, competitive exams and fighting spirit come to the fore. You will have the ability to build up financial and monetary pursuits and good returns from overseas business are on cards. Differences and discordant tendencies between people you love could crop up. You have to be very careful and try to be friendly, cooperative and helpful to resolve the issues. You may find frequent changes and mood variation in your loved ones. Your style of communication boosts your magnetic powers and this brings favorable results in your romantic life. You need to conserve health and energy.