Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th September 2025

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be suffering on health front and also your enemies will make your life hell. But you will not give up and will fight. Things will turn in your favor. Money inflow will be continuous, but your expenses will also rise. You need to keep your routine life balanced. For instance, eating habits, exercise and other routine work must be done on regular basis. You will get opportunities to rise in your job. You will also take crucial decisions relating to your business. Before signing up or working in business or trade, read the clause carefully otherwise it could cost you dearly. You need to remain careful in love matters. And think twice before committing yourself. There is a possibility of increase in tangible and intangible assets this year. You will also go to a travel destination with your family.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Magenta, Red, Brown

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will help you to weigh the pros and cons first of what you are letting yourself in for before you rush into any relationship on the spur of the moment. You will be engaged in activities like insurance, investment, tax and property. You will get better news from all around. You will be interested in every task and work according to your abilities.

