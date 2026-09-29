Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 29th September 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun on your solar return chart, and you will complete your work with sincerity. You will get new job/business offers. You will achieve fame and have direct conversation with people. You will enjoy the authority at your workplace. You will have plans to expand your business. You will take vital decisions in professional matters. Financially you shall be much stronger and may get wealth, property, shares, money and bonds in legacy. You will have good understanding with your spouse. At home, the auspicious functions may continue. You will have a swell time. You will spend lot of time with your parents, guardians or seniors. Your noble deed may fetch an award or gift for you. Dispute with brothers is quite likely. Your terms with the spouse or other relatives will remain cordial. You will have a very progressive phase.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Monday
Lucky colours : Red, Steel Grey, Light shades of Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Now is the time to introspect and accept some rather tedious facts of life. Some situations can make you highly explosive, and you could be in danger of losing out on your love life. Your financial position will consolidate. May bring new things for your house. You will get promotion as well. Students will do well in their studies.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Compromise is the key word. Avoid being too philosophical and realize you need to put in some action too. You will have to take into consideration your lover’s feelings and to be more in tune to that. You may plan for whitewash and interior decoration of the house. You will enhance your skills and enrich your knowledge.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You may want more togetherness and ask your mate to go with you on a fun-filled travel to a new place. Your love will increase and you are likely to consider getting married quickly. The tide will be fully favorable. You will get the cooperation of your close ones. You may buy a new vehicle or house.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Avoid getting emotionally tied up as you can be a poor judge of the opposite sex. Someone close can guide you better. Your progeny’s matrimonial proposal may be finalized. May resolve the family dispute with mutual consent of your family members. May spend liberally to enhance the level of your comfort and service.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Be ego free even though some frustration can arise as things may not be as planned. You cannot have your way all the time. Calm down and settle disputes. You will have an excellent phase. Held up money will be realized. Prayers, meditation and exercise schedule will keep you mentally and physically both strong.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Neglecting your lover can cause some strain in romance, but an ambitious streak makes you want to forge ahead in your work. Balance is going to be very important right now. Your investment in some venture may give you a fabulous return to strengthen your financial position. You will get promoted.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You want more closeness, but your lover can play hard to get. It will lead to frustration. You are advised to make right choices. An outing could be an option. You will be busy shopping. Lovers will be happy. If you are looking for a life partner, your search will come to an end. There are chances of earning money.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could be toying with many ideas at the subconscious level to communicate with your lover but in reality, you will be doing just the opposite. Try to be more practical in your approach. Refrain from making any investments. In matters of property do not respond to your trust in anyone. Take advice from an expert. Your family will be with you during testing times.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will get perfect ambience where you can pour your heart out to your beloved. You would be able to express yourself beautifully and this will be rewarded with similar feelings by your partner. You will get full support from your parents. There are chances of promotions in work sphere. There will be increase in sources of income.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
If you remain rigid in your approach, it may not go well with your mate. You may find yourself torn between domestic and professional issues which will give you very little time to praise him/her. The decision in the courts will be in your favor. You will get success even in adverse circumstances.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The stars are on your side, and this will aid you in winning over your partner. A romantic evening awaits both of you and this is going to be an ecstatic experience. You might quarrel with someone. You might crumble under pressure at work. Your domestic responsibilities might increase. The time will be better.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You would like to share many ideas with your soul mate but due to unavoidable reasons you cannot. It is not easy for someone to understand your difficulties unless you explain them nicely. You will have monetary gains. You will improve your lifestyle. You will be determined to achieve your plans.