Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 29th September 2026



Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun on your solar return chart, and you will complete your work with sincerity. You will get new job/business offers. You will achieve fame and have direct conversation with people. You will enjoy the authority at your workplace. You will have plans to expand your business. You will take vital decisions in professional matters. Financially you shall be much stronger and may get wealth, property, shares, money and bonds in legacy. You will have good understanding with your spouse. At home, the auspicious functions may continue. You will have a swell time. You will spend lot of time with your parents, guardians or seniors. Your noble deed may fetch an award or gift for you. Dispute with brothers is quite likely. Your terms with the spouse or other relatives will remain cordial. You will have a very progressive phase.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Monday

Lucky colours : Red, Steel Grey, Light shades of Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Now is the time to introspect and accept some rather tedious facts of life. Some situations can make you highly explosive, and you could be in danger of losing out on your love life. Your financial position will consolidate. May bring new things for your house. You will get promotion as well. Students will do well in their studies.