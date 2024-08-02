Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd August 2024

Moon semi sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and this is a very good combination. The year will turn out to be very favorable one for you. And some of your lofty ideas may see the light of the day during this year. Your plans would get completed and you will be able to execute them to perfection. You will also excel at your workplace. Relations with bosses will remain perfect. They will encourage you and also implement your ideas. You will also come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you immensely. There will be ample job offers. Those in business will also make good profits and enter into some partnership or joint venture. Financial position will remain good. Business related trips will prove to be fruitful. Lovebirds will have enjoyable days. Your spouse will keep giving support.

2nd August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Magenta

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The lucky days you are having will continue. New job offers will come. You will also get opportunity to expand your business. Your bosses will keep supporting you. Financially you will do well. Your mate will be very understandable and accommodative. Your professional circle will increase. You could be invited to a feast or party.