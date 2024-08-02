Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd August 2024
Moon semi sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and this is a very good combination. The year will turn out to be very favorable one for you. And some of your lofty ideas may see the light of the day during this year. Your plans would get completed and you will be able to execute them to perfection. You will also excel at your workplace. Relations with bosses will remain perfect. They will encourage you and also implement your ideas. You will also come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you immensely. There will be ample job offers. Those in business will also make good profits and enter into some partnership or joint venture. Financial position will remain good. Business related trips will prove to be fruitful. Lovebirds will have enjoyable days. Your spouse will keep giving support.
2nd August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Red, Green, Magenta
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The lucky days you are having will continue. New job offers will come. You will also get opportunity to expand your business. Your bosses will keep supporting you. Financially you will do well. Your mate will be very understandable and accommodative. Your professional circle will increase. You could be invited to a feast or party.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your tough times will come to an end. And problems will start getting solved automatically. You could get some benefits from parental property. You will also invest in shops, house or office. General atmosphere at home will be wonderful. Some auspicious function might take place. Loved ones will come closer. Health will remain fine.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Lady luck will smile on you. You could get involved with a person working in your office. It will be an intense and passionate affair that will end in marriage. You will also develop interest in music, fashion, writing or dancing. You will also think of investing your money in real estate. Your romantic life will be perfect.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a nice day. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. Those in business will make good profits. Your bosses will support your decisions. Monetary condition will remain stable. An elderly person might give you counsel in an important matter. This will help you a lot. You will get happiness from people close to you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will enjoy trust of your colleagues. You will complete an important task given to you. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. And you will be a role model for others. Some short distance travel is indicated. You may fall in a short term romantic tie with a person all of a sudden. Going will be good till it lasts. Financially there are no major worries.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You may face some health problems. But timely medical intervention will keep things under control. You will have some hot exchange of words with your mate. It will be in your interest to keep the matters under control. Your financial position will remain normal. You need to curb extra expenditure. Friends will keep supporting you. You may go on a pilgrimage tour with family elders.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will have a wonderful day. Gains in business and profession are indicated. You will like to enter into partnership or collaboration with some persons. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will get opportunities to enter into love relations with some person. Lovebirds will have an excellent time. You could also plan to travel abroad for job or higher studies.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The hurdles that you were facing will come to an end. You will develop good rapport with your peers and superiors. They will listen to your view points and help in implementing new ideas. Your mate will keep supporting you. You will remain close to your family and siblings will keep supporting you. You will earn good money in business.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a favorable day for you. Your business will flourish and bring you good profits. You will be victorious in your efforts and will win praise from your superiors. Additional responsibilities will be given to you. Money inflow will be continuous. You will be able to find solution to a complex problem in your family. Elders will keep giving their blessings.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will get very good results. Your efforts will be successful and your plans would get completed. You will win appreciation from your seniors. You might be promoted in your job. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Your partner will keep on inspiring you. There are going to be no major financial worries. You will also come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you a lot in days to come.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your desires for comforts in life will get fulfilled. You will make unprecedented gains in your business/profession. You will spend lavishly on your household items. You may also plan to buy a new property. Your romantic life will be wonderful. And you will enjoy joyous moments with your mate. You will enjoy good relations with your parents.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will be benevolent and will help people. You will also make efforts to enhance your knowledge. People will be fond of you and your popularity will increase. You may pass some important exam/interview. You will get complete happiness from spouse and children. You will be honest in your dealing with people and will make new friends.