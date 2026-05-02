Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

2nd May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd May 2026
Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful benefits. You are advised not to trust anybody in monetary dealings. Money inflow will continue for the whole year. You will also explore additional sources of income. You will get the support of your peers and bosses. Keep a check on your temper and tongue, otherwise you will have to repent for the lost opportunities. But you will be lucky in matters of love romance. It is likely that you may fall in love with a person known to you. You will take care of your family members, and your elders will bless you. Students will study hard and make good progress. If you remain focused on your work and keep your target always in sight, you will achieve whatever you want. You will also plan to go on a trip with your family for fun relaxation and enjoyment. You will also be interested in yoga, meditation and prayers. You will also read enlightening and motivational books.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Green, Yellow, Brown
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could feel alone at times and fearful of questioning. If you can withstand this relationship, you will find that your lover is very supportive, enhancing your morale. Change your nature. Be receptive to the ideas from another person. It will make you more acceptable. Females should beware of infections. Drink more water and eat healthy food.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You and your mate will gain from good communication. Timely assistance can be provided to dusky spots in your relationship due to this, so that all remain peaceful and happy. You might go shopping. Some special work will get done. Daily routine will be normal but whatever you do will be satisfactory.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your mind tells you to be more forceful, but your emotions tell you not to be. This can leave you feeling a little muddled and not knowing how to really respond. Today, time is with you. You will feel tension free. You will be able to focus on your work. And there are chances of work getting done with cooperation from others.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The way things are going, you may have to contest for your rights in this relationship, or all your needs are going to be disregarded totally. This is something you barely want. You will organize your house and office in a proper manner and your desire to meet people will be strong. You will derive happiness from children.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will pay added attention to the needs of your love partner and fulfill them. You will get the time to emphasis on your love life now that other matters are not so vital. You will win over everyone’s heart with your hard work and behavior. Your colleagues will help you in your work. Your name and fame will rise.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Good time awaits you. There will be much enthusiasm as you get to meet someone innovative and a stimulating romance is in the offing. Travel plans are also likely to be fixed. You will be able to complete your tasks. Money inflow will be good. You will be capable of bridging the generation gap and bringing your family together.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Romantic life is going to be much too frantic. You probably must juggle your time between your lover and a work timetable, and you will end up feeling totally drained. A mountain of trouble will descend on you. Your elder's health can be a cause of some concern and anxiety. You need to remain calm and focused.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is going to be a perfect day. The love birds meeting can lead to an electrifying encounter on the romantic front. A short journey is also shown. Your spouse’s health may be a cause of concern. Change your nature. Keep control over your anger otherwise things might take a worse turn. It will harm you a bit.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Contact with a person from overseas can make you financially well off. Your beloved will give you a lot of optimistic energy and you will end up sharing your good feelings. You might receive a valuable gift. Till noon you will spend your time happily. You will be full of enthusiasm. Your work will be completed.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Some strain could crop up over a matter that is going to be deliberated. Someone who is close to you will march around and help you. In no way, you are going to suffer. You will spend your time on entertainment, leisure and fun activities and enjoy your time. You will get money from somewhere. The passage of time is in your favor.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may be astonished at how people will take you. This has deprived you of self-confidence and is also upsetting the romance. Make every move gradually. You will look after your own people in a careful manner. Love between wife and husband will increase. You will be getting new business and job offers too.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Marvelous feelings are likely to surface, and this will make you want to make a pledge of wedlock to your sweetheart. You always want this person by your side. To have some orders at home you will have to be strict, which can make your family members resentful towards you. People will talk against you behind your back.