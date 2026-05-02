Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

2nd May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd May 2026

Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful benefits. You are advised not to trust anybody in monetary dealings. Money inflow will continue for the whole year. You will also explore additional sources of income. You will get the support of your peers and bosses. Keep a check on your temper and tongue, otherwise you will have to repent for the lost opportunities. But you will be lucky in matters of love romance. It is likely that you may fall in love with a person known to you. You will take care of your family members, and your elders will bless you. Students will study hard and make good progress. If you remain focused on your work and keep your target always in sight, you will achieve whatever you want. You will also plan to go on a trip with your family for fun relaxation and enjoyment. You will also be interested in yoga, meditation and prayers. You will also read enlightening and motivational books.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Green, Yellow, Brown

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could feel alone at times and fearful of questioning. If you can withstand this relationship, you will find that your lover is very supportive, enhancing your morale. Change your nature. Be receptive to the ideas from another person. It will make you more acceptable. Females should beware of infections. Drink more water and eat healthy food.

