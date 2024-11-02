Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd November 2024

Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results during the whole year. You will be highly creative and imaginative. And will get acclaim and appreciation for your work. Those in creative fields like writing, media, entertainment, dancing, fashion etc. will get success. Money and wealth will keep coming. Love birds will enjoy a wonderful time. You could also fall in multiple relationship. But do not cross the line. Those who are in relationship can get married. Students will perform well in exams/interviews. You will explore additional sources of income. You can also enter into a new business in partnership or association. Brothers/friends will help you. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. And relationship with loved ones will remain good. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

2nd November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Yellow

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Things are getting better. Your hard work will bring in money. Additional sources of income too could be tapped. Those who are unemployed will get work. Your relationship with partner will also improve. You will be meeting lot of influential persons which will open doors of progress for you. And you will also get chances of making new investments.