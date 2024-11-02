Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd November 2024
Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results during the whole year. You will be highly creative and imaginative. And will get acclaim and appreciation for your work. Those in creative fields like writing, media, entertainment, dancing, fashion etc. will get success. Money and wealth will keep coming. Love birds will enjoy a wonderful time. You could also fall in multiple relationship. But do not cross the line. Those who are in relationship can get married. Students will perform well in exams/interviews. You will explore additional sources of income. You can also enter into a new business in partnership or association. Brothers/friends will help you. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. And relationship with loved ones will remain good. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Green, Yellow
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Things are getting better. Your hard work will bring in money. Additional sources of income too could be tapped. Those who are unemployed will get work. Your relationship with partner will also improve. You will be meeting lot of influential persons which will open doors of progress for you. And you will also get chances of making new investments.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will get involved with your work. And will give attention to your important plans and ideas. And will be getting best results. You will also focus on finance related work. Tax disputes with authorities will get resolved. Your life partner will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. And your name and fame will increase manifold.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a nice day. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace and will be miles ahead of people in terms of achievements and thoughts. New doors of opportunity will be open for you in business/job. You will get success in love matters. And your creativity is going to be at its best. You will also take careful decisions regarding your finance matters.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The hard days you were facing will come to an end. Your financial position will get better. You will become more practical in your dealings with people in general. And your good nature and qualities will come to the fore. You will believe in making others happy and your work will also get done. You can also get involved in some secret relationship.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will be full of energy and enthusiasm. And will spend some quality time with your children and spouse. You will also go to some restaurant or hotel to enjoy the pleasure of eating good food. Some new work might get started. But even you will complete your job with full responsibility and loyalty.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is an important day for you. You could be suddenly elevated in your job. Students will study diligently and will perform well in their examinations. You will be able to recover money that you gave to other persons. You will meet an influential person. It will open doors of opportunity for you. There will be peaceful and happy atmosphere at home.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be making good progress in your job and business. And will feel mentally peaceful and uplifted. You will come in contact with new people which will fetch you great results. You will be on the lookout for a new job and will gain in the bargain. A short term affair with an unknown person is not ruled out.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The problems you were facing in your personal relationship will finally get resolved. People will also see a different side of your personality. You will also forge good social relationships. Your problems connected with income will get resolved. You will also desire to learn something new and will go for some new research or course.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is a wonderful day. You will be spending a good day with your friends and family. You will also work peacefully at your workplace and enjoy your work. You will also touch new achievements in business/job. And will establish contacts with influential people. The atmosphere around you will be happy.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will have to reconsider some of the decisions that you have taken in the past. There will be some obstacles in work related to land and building. You will have a hard time convincing your partner about a matter of vital importance. You will avoid meeting people, but they will not leave you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your professional standing will increase. And you could be reaping immense financial and other benefits. The results of well thought out decisions will be in your favour. And you will be able to pay full attention to your family. Husband and wife will look after each other well. You will also receive an important news.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will get some time to remain in isolation and spend your time in silence and peace. You will also enjoy a nice day with your closed ones. Those who are looking to go abroad for higher studies will get success. You will remain busy at your work. And will receive money and wealth.