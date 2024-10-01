Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd October 2024

Moon is opposite Rahu on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. The year will be very testing. You will be taking once step forward two steps backward. Circumstances will come to test you. You will be tempted to lose patience. Things will look going out of hand. People will try to trouble you. Your enemies will like to have a go at you. Your relations with your peers and colleagues will worsen. Your plans would not materialize. Your financial condition will be smooth. You would be forced to spend beyond your capacity. Your expenses will rise. Health may also trouble you. But yet your family will provide timely support. Spouse will be supportive. Children will listen. You will become religious. Things will look up slowly and you will be able to get the things under your control timely.

2nd October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday.

Lucky colours : Pastel shades, Smoky Black, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today some auspicious event will take place at your home. Your family and relationships will be top priority. You will have a good time and will get mental peace. You will get success in government related matters. And your financial position will be quite strong. You will get assistance from friends and colleagues.