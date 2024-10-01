Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd October 2024
Moon is opposite Rahu on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. The year will be very testing. You will be taking once step forward two steps backward. Circumstances will come to test you. You will be tempted to lose patience. Things will look going out of hand. People will try to trouble you. Your enemies will like to have a go at you. Your relations with your peers and colleagues will worsen. Your plans would not materialize. Your financial condition will be smooth. You would be forced to spend beyond your capacity. Your expenses will rise. Health may also trouble you. But yet your family will provide timely support. Spouse will be supportive. Children will listen. You will become religious. Things will look up slowly and you will be able to get the things under your control timely.
2nd October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday.
Lucky colours : Pastel shades, Smoky Black, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today some auspicious event will take place at your home. Your family and relationships will be top priority. You will have a good time and will get mental peace. You will get success in government related matters. And your financial position will be quite strong. You will get assistance from friends and colleagues.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will get good results at your workplace. Your day will be filled with excitement. You will make best use of money by making investment in multiple sources. Arrival of guests will make you happy and you will spend your time in welcoming them. Happiness will be realized in personal relationship. You will make plans for a auspicious program at home.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will give support to your elders and help them financially. Chances of gain in partnership is indicated. You will getting enormous success in business on the strength of your efforts. A court order will come in your favour. You will also spend time in reading knowledge enhancing literature. Money inflow will be continuous.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will get good results of your efforts. Your government related work will also get completed. You will also enjoy good atmosphere at home. You might go out of town in connection with work. Those desires of higher education abroad will get success. You will also enjoy some entertaining time with family and meet some interesting people.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Those appearing for exams/interviews will get success. Work that was held up in government will gather speed. The graph of your respect, prestige will move upward at your work place. You will also share amazing bonding with your mate and will share your feelings with him/her. You will also be given a new responsibility at work.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will make best use of available opportunities and take full advantage of your rights and use all facilities. The scope of your work will also get expanded. New business too will come. Those struggling with financial problems, will get some respite. And you will make maximum use of your knowledge and intelligence.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is time for introspection and self analysis. There will be obstacles in your path for some reason or the other. You will overcome them gradually. A family member will seek your advice which will prove useful for him/her. There is a tendency for something new happening and there will be expenses on materialistic things.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is a good day. You will remain busy in social activities. And will perform well at your workplace. You will get ample time for recreation and to enjoy party with friends. You will enjoy to the fullest and also make changes to your lifestyle. Marriage of a family member will get finalized.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will undertake a program to hang out from your home. You will be given importance at your workplace and your views will be given weightage. You will also receive blessings of God and Gurus. Through mediation your property dispute will get resolved. You will also feel yourself energetic and active. Keep a positive attitude towards life.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your work will get completed and you will show full sincerity and dedication. You will also get the fruits of your hard labour. And will defeat your enemies. You will also redress your relationship with your family members and friends. Husband and wife will assist each other in their respective works.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today your financial position will be strong. And you will make best use of your eligibility and capacity. Some person might get emotionally involved with you. And could lead to a long lasting relationship. You will gain in long distance travel. And the business situation will improve. You will fulfill your responsibility with sincerity and seriousness.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is a favorable time period. Those in business/jobs will get benefits. Your colleagues and juniors will be in your favour. Your style of working will be different and will appeal to your bosses. Your love mate will keep you happy. You will make a decision using your discretion and it will prove right.