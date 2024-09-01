Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd September 2024

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and this is going to be an exciting year. You will feel mentally positive and relaxed. There is a chance of achievements this year. And you will take full advantage of opportunities. The expansion plan that you had been working for a long time in your business will finally take place. New job offers will keep coming. And you will also get job offers/work orders from abroad. You will also develop good professional contacts and grow in your line of business/work. Financial position will remain stable and strong. Your friends will keep on helping you. And you will be loyal and trust worthy. Business/work related trips will bring good money. You will also make investments in property and gold. Family life will appear important to you. And you will look after the needs of your family members well. Your partner/spouse will be very accommodative, caring and understanding.

2nd September 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday.

Lucky colours : Magenta, Cream, Royal Blue.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Let the things come out in the open with your lover. You will realize life is less difficult that way. Why remain secretive when a forthright approach gets you the desired results. You will behave well with others in your job/business. And will also support social work, colleagues and subordinates. Children will listen to your views.