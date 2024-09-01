Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd September 2024
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and this is going to be an exciting year. You will feel mentally positive and relaxed. There is a chance of achievements this year. And you will take full advantage of opportunities. The expansion plan that you had been working for a long time in your business will finally take place. New job offers will keep coming. And you will also get job offers/work orders from abroad. You will also develop good professional contacts and grow in your line of business/work. Financial position will remain stable and strong. Your friends will keep on helping you. And you will be loyal and trust worthy. Business/work related trips will bring good money. You will also make investments in property and gold. Family life will appear important to you. And you will look after the needs of your family members well. Your partner/spouse will be very accommodative, caring and understanding.
2nd September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday.
Lucky colours : Magenta, Cream, Royal Blue.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Let the things come out in the open with your lover. You will realize life is less difficult that way. Why remain secretive when a forthright approach gets you the desired results. You will behave well with others in your job/business. And will also support social work, colleagues and subordinates. Children will listen to your views.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your mate is going to give you some good news which is going to make this day a remarkably happy one. You will get a good opportunity to make the relationship grow. Make investment related decisions wisely. And don’t trust others more than you need to. You will make good progress in your work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Business or work life is going to be very hectic so you will not get as much time to spend with your beloved as you may wish to. You may have to wait a while for more bonding to happen. Money and wealth will keep coming. And you will get the pleasure of great wealth.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A change of financial control is indicated but there could be some old issues raked up in the course of doing so. Your combined finances will take up a lot of time and categorization. There is a great possibility of meeting your wishes. You will get opportunities to rise in your profession. And will continue to enjoy happiness and satisfaction.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are heading for a positive day today. You could remain engrossed in making plans for the future. There will be much optimism in the relationship so expectations are going to be high. You will be getting a good job offer. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of progress.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A short distance journey is strongly shown for both of you. Your love mate can give a positive shock today. This will make you very enthusiastic and happy. Time is very favourable for you. You will display good presence of mind and will meet your obligations and responsibilities.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Romance will move along effortlessly. You do not want to disturb the state of affairs now with minor fights so take it easy. Just relax and appreciate the nice moments taking place. You will fulfill responsibilities in your job well. And could be chosen for an important assignment.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Things could swing from one extreme to other since you are the one who hold the upper edge in your relationship. And you will go about being this way in a forceful manner. You will show a great deal of skill and understanding in your job and will get the results that gives pleasure to you. Financial position will remain balanced.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It could be better to come out in the open and deliberate something that is worrying you. Your mate will provide you care so no resentment need take place. You need to introspect and think deep. Maybe people around you are expecting a better response from your side.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You and your mate can strategize your course of action for many future activities. Deliberations and plans can keep you very eventful and take up most of your day. Money inflow will be continuous. You will be strong and confident and every task will get done. Your siblings will keep supporting you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be facing some problems in your marital life. Your ego will not allow you to take things easy. But you need to tone down a bit else your domestic affairs might get interrupted. Time is not favorable. Take care of your health. Avoid any extra expenditure.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You do a lot to keep your mate happy and would like a little gratitude from time to time. In fact, you could start feeling annoyed when this does not happen. You will get benefits from your professional relations. The new tasks that you will be given at your workplace should be planned with care and skill.