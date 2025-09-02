Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd September 2025

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. You will get opportunities to rise in your career. Chances are there for an increment in your salary. There can be a transfer in job, but one thing is sure, that whatever happens will be far the best. Your relations with bosses will improve and they will have full confidence in your abilities. There will be an increase in the sources of income. You will look for new avenues in business. You might get award or reward because of your efforts. Your fame will be at its zenith. Your influence in your field of work will remain intact. Those who are single will get married. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will also get emotional support from your spouse. Property will be divided between family members amiably. Keep control over wasteful expenditure.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A dominating approach towards your sweetheart can cause a little problem between both of you. You might have to change your approach if you want to be successful in your love life. It is a prestige enhancing day. You will make good monetary gains. Which will give lot of happiness to you. You will meet strangers with lot of politeness and help nature.