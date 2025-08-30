Today's Horoscope Prediction – 30th August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

30th August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 30th August 2025

A square aspect between the Moon and Mercury on your solar return chart suggests a dynamic year ahead, with mixed but interesting results. Life will present you with several opportunities to advance, often requiring quick and thoughtful decisions. Your maturity will shine through as you tackle various challenges. At work, you’ll get chances to showcase your creativity, helping your business or career flourish. Financial prospects look bright, with excellent returns from past investments. Your peers and bosses will rally behind you, and you’ll meet influential people whose support could prove pivotal. There’s also a likelihood of growing close to someone special, perhaps even planning marriage. Family life will be joyful, filled with auspicious gatherings. This year might also deepen your spiritual or religious leanings.

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours: Red, Purple, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a tough day. Your financial position will continue to pose problems. And your expenses too will increase. You may need to take loan or debt from somewhere. You will also think about changing your job and will seek the counsel of your friends. Your mate will keep on supporting you.