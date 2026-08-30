Today's Horoscope Prediction – 30th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

30th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 30th August 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun on your solar return chart thus promising to be a very excellent period ahead. You would have a lot of energy and passion to get things right. You will have the killer instinct to hit the bull’s eye. New opportunities would knock on your door, and you will grab them with both hands. Your ability to focus on matters of importance will bring praise from colleagues. You will be given some big responsibility in your job. Your stock will suddenly rise. People will take note of you. Your standing in professional circle will increase. You will plan to invest in movable and immovable assets. You may also receive some property as a gift from your relatives. Your partner will be a source of strength and happiness for you. You will be able to find some time for relaxation with family amidst hectic work schedules. You could undertake short trips with family.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days: Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday
Lucky colours: Pink, White, Brown
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a happy and peaceful week. You will be spending quality time with your family and will also plan to go on a picnic or sightseeing trip. You would also like to spend some time being left alone and offering your prayers to God. You will get astonishing results in your work. Your bosses will be impressed with you and your never say die attitude. You will have monetary gains. The work that was left incomplete will be finished with your efforts. You will do charitable work and help people a lot. There will be amicability in relationships. Chances of gains in partnership business will double. You will look after your elders well. It will be easy to get along and work with even those who oppose you. You will do every work in a well-organized and proper manner that will make things easier.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is time to re-assess your potential and carry out your tasks efficiently. You will get enormous success on the strength of your efforts and will be well organized. You will get happiness and the main thing is that you will be satisfied. The government work that was struck will gather momentum. A court verdict will come in your favor. You will also get to meet an influential personality. You will also get old diseases. There will be progress in your business. You will become popular by bringing about a change in your working style and personality. There will be increase in your popularity and influence. You will also have good understanding with your spouse/partner. You will be involved in social service, charity and noble deeds. You will create a good impression that will give happiness to your family.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It will be auspicious week. You will get happiness and the main thing is that your work will get done with ease. All decisions taken by you will prove to be correct. You will also get back your money given to a third person. Confusion will be created at your workplace, but you will solve it with intelligence. You will also try and work according to your wishes, and all your work plans will be successful. Opportunities to earn money will rise. You will spend some time with your family. You will spend time reading knowledge enhancing literature. You will make progress in your work and personal relationships. You will also pay attention to domestic work and help to the best of your ability.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will get lot of success, name and fame this week. To match the fast pace of life you will have to double your efforts. And in the process, you will be successful in achieving your objectives. You will get lot of mental satisfaction. The husband and wife will have good understanding. You will also remain active and take part in community activities and share your emotions which will help you in making useful contacts. You will also meet your friends and relatives. Travel will be beneficial for you. You need to adapt yourself to the needs of time. Change is the need of the hour. If you keep your behavior adoptable, time will favor you. You will also meet your friends and relatives.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The situation at workplace will be in your favor. You will touch the heights of success. You will also prove your mental capability. You will be promoted in your job. You will also plan a major expansion in your business. You will give equal importance to your work and home. The time is in the fast forward mode, and you will take full advantage of it. Financial matters will take center stage. Your thoughts will be vast. You will also help your friends and other people. You will give lot of importance to your emotions. You will also have faith in your capability that will give you satisfaction. Your friends and colleagues will help you. And your old problems will get eliminated. The time is good from every angle. You will have profits, energy and happiness. Pensioners will benefit. And incomplete work will be completed. There will be progress in all aspects of life.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The time will pass happily. At this time your outlook, values and behavior will undergo a change. You will rise in your profession. It will also bring about an increase in your respect, name and fame. Your prestige will grow. You will go on a business journey. The results will be good. You will pay equal importance to your domestic and household matters. You will also do religious and charitable work. Your life partner will prove to be a great advisor and helper. You will do your work with great enthusiasm and your efficiency will increase. Materialism will attract you, but you will keep things balanced. You need not postpone your work and keep control in your job. You will get the blessings of all. Your financial position will remain strong.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your efforts put into the past will pay off well. You will get peace and cooperation on the domestic and work front. Your problems at work will get solved. There can be some trickery in money related matters. You will spend lavishly. But don’t get entangled in other people’s work or you may face losses. There will be an improvement in your health. You will realize that tension can harm you and your dear ones. That is why you will take out time for entertainment. You will feel mental peace. You will also get good news from some relatives. You will come closer to your spouse/partner. Your contacts and associates will help you a lot and you will receive a very big contract or order. You will do your office work with great enthusiasm and your efficiency will improve.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A success granting awaits you. The pace of time is also in your favor. You will feel yourself to be full of energy and vigour. You will be fully active too. You will be busy with your work, business, entertainment, travel, shopping etc. You are accepting what life is giving on a platter to you. You will also be able to succeed in establishing a dialogue with people. The time will be favorable for you. You will get to know about your financial and personal gains. You need to be careful in financial dealings. Don’t trust anyone blindly, not even your family members. You may become a victim of disloyalty. Otherwise, time will pass happily. At this time your outlook, values and behavior will undergo a change. It will bring about an increase in your respect and prestige.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It will be a special week for you. You will do something new and will be full of enthusiasm and zeal. You will complete your work with cooperation from colleagues. You will have interest towards spiritualism. These will be auspicious and wealth giving time. Your prestige will increase. You will be artistic and imaginative. You will be traditional and fulfill your desires. You will also have monetary gains. You will also receive a cheque or draft and will also sign some new contracts in your business. There will be improvements in your business. You will do every work carefully with a lot of deliberation and on someone’s advice. Newlyweds will understand each other properly and take care of each other.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your self-confidence will be high. And you will not deviate from your goals. You will keep doing your work and will impress one and all. Your bosses and seniors will be happy with your performance. You will also work under the guidance of an influential person. Your social life will be active. You will look after your parents well. These are prestige enhancing days. You will be busy preparing for some festival or function. You will be ostentatious, but people will praise you. You will be successful in competitive examinations. Your time will be great. This is an auspicious time for you. There will be an increase in your income. You will work hard to bring yourself and your family back on track. You will establish a dialogue with everyone.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be mentally relaxed. You will also take your work seriously. Your image will also improve. At the office or at work you will work with team spirit. Your contributions will be acknowledged by your bosses. You will also give some gift to your friends as a gesture of thanks. Your efforts will bring in money. You will plan to buy a property or house. The balance between buying and selling will be static. You will also not compromise in money-related matters. You will also not rest till you do something. You will have respect for your in-laws. Do not trust anyone in money matters. Works that have been pending with the government will be completed. Work related to pension, insurance, passport etc. will be completed. You will be praised for your work. Work in office will gather momentum.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will enter an excellent phase. Held up money will be realized. Your investments in some venture may give you a fabulous return to strengthen your financial position. You will have your work duly stabilized. All endeavour to earn money will be successful. Your influence may swell and you may get promotion. Your health will be okey. You may get entangled with your relatives in some cases. Students will get positive results. Those in service must adopt an adjustable attitude with their seniors and colleagues to get maximum output in their work field. Family members affectionate nature will make you quite courageous. The time will be favorable but avoid having any tussle with colleagues.