Today's Horoscope Prediction – 30th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

30th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 30th March 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn, and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You have the urge to do a lot of things, but circumstances pull you back. Your plans may not materialize. You may have skirmishes with subordinates at place of work. Your seniors could also appear to be dissatisfied with you. You will have mental tensions and stress due to them. But it would be wise for you to show some patience. You would appear to be overtaken by problems but if you show will power and courage you will emerge winner. Hurdles may try to overtake you, but you will refuse to bow down. Your enemies will try to harm you, but you will manage to overcome them. Family will support you. Financial position will be moderate. Health will be generally fine. You will take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky Colours: Khaki, Lime, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your free will means a lot to you, and you surely do not want to give it up. Despite gaining a couple of followers, you would wish to remain unattached for a while. Time after noon will give you mental peace. Your expenses and earnings will be equal. Your mind will be preoccupied with work. But you will get happiness in married life.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Harmony is going to be there. The smooth sailing all around will keep you at ease and you would love to do a lot of creative activities. You can also think of proposing to him/her on an impulsive moment. You will receive good news that will lift your spirits. Children would like to study; they will do their work on time, and the results will be good.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The complexities of your romance tire you out at times and you wonder whether you should carry on. This could put you in a catch-22 situation and re-kindle unkind memories. You will be sad because of bad news. But your spouse/partner will lift your spirits up. Do take the advice of well-wishers in financial matters.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There are chances that golden memories will come alive as you get in touch with the old flame. The early stage of a love affair is indicated which can warm your heart. Your efforts will bring mixed results. There will be a pleasant relationship between husband and wife. There will be a boost in your self-confidence.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may have as much time as you like to spend with your partner. You are happy with the emotional bonding that you share and enjoy the deep connect that is present. Students will await their results, and the fruits of waiting will be beneficial. Your enemies will be defeated. You will have control over your mind. Your luck will be favorable.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is a blissful day. You will have good gains in your work. State of mind is going is much stronger than before. You will come up with some exciting plans, and this involves finding the right person. You can meet him/her during a busy office/business life. It is a good day.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are likely to have to foot huge payments on account of your partner who loves to spend lavishly. It does make you happy. You may also want to deliberate important family concern with him/her. Your work will be accomplished. You will be happy with the success of your child. Love will play an important role in your life.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are going to be encouraged to make more efforts to accomplish your tasks. Your bosses will support you fully. The start of an outstanding relationship is on the cards. You could fall in love with someone you at present know and be amusingly surprised that this is being responded well. You will establish better contacts with people.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You both are likely to face problems in communicating with each other. Try working on this part to mend your relationship. Self-confidence is likely to stumble a little. You will show love towards your in-laws and will establish good relations with them. You will be happy obtaining something and securing gains.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Focus on what is vital to both of you in this relationship. Avoid wasting your vigor on trivial things which will take up your time but take you nowhere. Being expressive today will not help much. An old disease can re-surface. If you are diabetic, keep control over your diet. Do not worry much. Everything will be okay.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
This is a good time for matters related to heart. You will be balanced-hearted and make efforts to ensure that your relationship is going in the right direction. You will get the benefit of some government plans. You will undertake to do difficult work and even achieve some success in it. You will get a job offer.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Exasperated feelings can leave you feeling little helpless. Luckily, your partner will help you by giving you tonnes of love, warmth and passion to get onto on even keel. You will pay full attention to your work. Your thoughts will be positive. There will be warmth in relationships. Be cautious before signing any legal document.