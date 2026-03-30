Today's Horoscope Prediction – 30th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

30th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 30th March 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn, and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You have the urge to do a lot of things, but circumstances pull you back. Your plans may not materialize. You may have skirmishes with subordinates at place of work. Your seniors could also appear to be dissatisfied with you. You will have mental tensions and stress due to them. But it would be wise for you to show some patience. You would appear to be overtaken by problems but if you show will power and courage you will emerge winner. Hurdles may try to overtake you, but you will refuse to bow down. Your enemies will try to harm you, but you will manage to overcome them. Family will support you. Financial position will be moderate. Health will be generally fine. You will take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours: Khaki, Lime, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your free will means a lot to you, and you surely do not want to give it up. Despite gaining a couple of followers, you would wish to remain unattached for a while. Time after noon will give you mental peace. Your expenses and earnings will be equal. Your mind will be preoccupied with work. But you will get happiness in married life.

