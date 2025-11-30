Today's Horoscope Prediction – 30th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

30th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 30th November 2025

Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. You will be rewarded for your efforts. And will receive acclaim and appreciation from your peers and superiors. Your pet projects will be completed. And you will work with focus and determination. You will be goal oriented and will work in team spirit. You will take people along with you. You will also be very positive in relations with your mate. He/she will provide all support and help you need in difficult situations. And will prove able companion. Financially you will have no major worries. You can invest in shares, mutual funds, debentures and bonds. And it will make good profit. Your business income too will rise. Students will get success in exams and interviews. Your faith in God will increase and you will attend religious gathering and visit holy places. Business trips will keep you busy. And you will interact with several people.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday



Lucky colours : Peacock-blue, Amber, Lavender

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The planetary configuration this week indicates that your efforts, confidence and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for projects at work. Your job environment is teeming with activity. You take small yet sure steps towards your financial goals. Domestic relationships and the home environment tend to be harmonious and peaceful. Children may need more discipline than they previously did. You may find your children at an age that requires more attention and or structure. There are some contentious issues that are laid to rest as you tackle them and take a bold stand.

