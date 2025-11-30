Today's Horoscope Prediction – 30th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

30th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 30th November 2025
Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. You will be rewarded for your efforts. And will receive acclaim and appreciation from your peers and superiors. Your pet projects will be completed. And you will work with focus and determination. You will be goal oriented and will work in team spirit. You will take people along with you. You will also be very positive in relations with your mate. He/she will provide all support and help you need in difficult situations. And will prove able companion. Financially you will have no major worries. You can invest in shares, mutual funds, debentures and bonds. And it will make good profit. Your business income too will rise. Students will get success in exams and interviews. Your faith in God will increase and you will attend religious gathering and visit holy places. Business trips will keep you busy. And you will interact with several people.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Peacock-blue, Amber, Lavender
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The planetary configuration this week indicates that your efforts, confidence and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for projects at work. Your job environment is teeming with activity. You take small yet sure steps towards your financial goals. Domestic relationships and the home environment tend to be harmonious and peaceful. Children may need more discipline than they previously did. You may find your children at an age that requires more attention and or structure. There are some contentious issues that are laid to rest as you tackle them and take a bold stand.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Some of you may have to make some critical decisions due to situations in your life that force you to make definitive choices; they could even be between career and family goals. Some of you may be promoted or your career will take a new direction. The challenge is to find a healthy balance--to improve home life, while at the same time tending to your career needs. Romantic and personal relations would be more practical than fun. For some, a romantic relationship stabilizes and becomes more serious as you look at it with a long-term perspective. Some of you will meet a new romantic interest who is perhaps younger and more energetic as compared to you. Some changes in your social circle have been occurring of late, and you meet new and unusual people.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
New friendships are likely to emerge during this time: supportive and easygoing ones. Happiness and fulfillment through the expansion of your mind, widening your social circle, travel, and connections to people of a different cultural background than you are indicated. Your position of power and authority is maintained despite many changes all around. Do not allow personal feelings to influence professional decisions. An opportunity or investment to make quick gains is on the cards but analyze data at hand before you invest. Energy is high and things happen swiftly and decisively.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You would be blessed with good health, love in relationships and harmony at the workplace. You give and receive affection and love from friends and relatives. You connect with old friends and business associates. Being open and receptive, you attract opportunities which hitherto seemed out of reach. You desire to learn and improve on your practical skills. Realistic levels of optimism and confidence are with you that enable you to quicken the pace at your workplace. Tension could run high and reach an emotional peak. Do not get carried away without first getting the facts. Yoga and walking would prove to be beneficial.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your social life is likely to increase and bring you in contact with more influential, powerful people who could prove to be helpful as they extend a helping hand. Matters related to universities, higher education, organized religion, publishing, legal affairs, and foreign interests proceed smoothly. This is an excellent time to seek advanced training or to further your education. Happiness and fulfillment through close friendships and relationships is indicated. Your idealistic nature is stimulated, and you are likely to aim for a sense of belonging through connection to something larger than yourself.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The planetary combination this week tends to change your outlook on life, perhaps stimulated by travel. Some changes in your social circle have been occurring, and this brings about a new awareness. You are more determined to achieve your personal goals and are more strategic in the manner you go about doing so. New responsibilities are likely to present themselves and you would take them more seriously. New projects excite you but remember that bringing them to a completion is just as important. A little attention on fitness and health related programs would be helpful.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This phase brings money matters come into focus for you. You would adopt a realistic approach to business and finance. Career and vocational issues may benefit from the increased clarity you possess. Much of your energy will be applied to vocational achievement and professional activities. The desire for some form of recognition and financial success is more intense. Being part of a community or circle of friends and building your social network is important to you currently. You look to networking to leverage your contacts. You may be quick to anger and can antagonize some whom you want to win over.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This phase is good for money, status and enhancing your standing this week. Your entire focus shifts in this direction. You take on new responsibilities but enjoy the challenges it presents. Your belief systems and personal philosophies are especially important to you, but do not often coincide with your methods. This dichotomy will inculcate new attitudes towards finances, and social relationships before you strike a balance. It is an excellent time for travel, higher education and communications. The family is supportive and helps you look at the larger picture.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You may feel the need to be appreciated by family members and the need for togetherness with others this week. Events are such that you move towards a more objective approach towards your life, and you cultivate true friendships. It is a time when you need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose and hold on to things that have a future. You would express your sympathetic and compassionate side. Others might find you less sociable, as you are busier than ever and you focus on your activities and your needs. You would stand alone, act and start afresh during this week.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You would be able to express a greater level of sensitivity and sensibility in personal and professional relations this week. You encounter people who are very considerate and understanding and are also likely to form relationships with people based on a deep level of mutual appreciation and understanding for each other. You are in touch with your more sensitive and spiritual qualities. You must maintain a positive attitude and face life in a positive way. Communications from overseas are hopeful and exciting as business opportunities are extended to you. Financial transactions and professional projects are going ahead smoothly with goodwill and profit this week.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You feel on top of things in domestic issues and spend quality time with people you care about and in activities that are rejuvenating. You tend to be traditional and restrictive in family matters and may have to face opposition from younger ones. It is time to expand your social circle and to make more contact with groups and friends. Your unselfishness and willingness to listen will help boost your magnetic appeal. Your professional skills, wisdom and craft are appreciated and fresh opportunities for expansion are made available to you. Overseas visitors and news are positive and inspiring. Personal relationships gain a romantic and exciting quality. You need to tackle sensitive subjects and difficult people and get your point across.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Business projects and associations are opening and widening your horizons, so you need to think expansively this week. Your financial situation looks promising if you manage it well on your own rather than place trust upon others. You are generous with friends and loving in family situations. You come across as especially smooth, and your good nature is bound to attract some attention. A business venture could be gainful if you are willing to lend it some energy. You are involved in multiple tools of creativity that you possess. A gentle and softer approach can resolve an old conflict this week.