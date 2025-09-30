Today's Horoscope Prediction – 30th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

30th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 30th September 2025

Moon Square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results for the whole year. You will be inclined to try a lot of new things, but circumstances will push you back. It will take some time for your plans to materialize. But you will be able to complete them. There may be differences of opinion with subordinates at place of work. Even your superiors will expect a lot from you. This will put you under mental tensions and stress. But you will show patience. You will also show willpower and courage to overcome problems and emerge victories in the end. You will refuse to bow down to hurdles that will come in your way. There will be new job openings. Financially there will not be much problem. Family will keep supporting you. Friends will remain loyal and always ready to help. You will also take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are going to enjoy a good rapport with your love mate. There could be talk about marriage and you would like to get the families involved in this as soon as possible. Exams results will come in your favor. You may get wealth. You will make right decision at the right time. Your ability and talent will openly come in front of people.