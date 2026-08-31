Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

31st August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 31st August 2026

Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart that will overall result in a year full of struggles and hurdles. The year will be very testing. You will be taking one step forward two steps backward. Circumstances will come to test you. You will be tempted to lose patience. Things will look going out of hand. People will try to trouble you. Your enemies would like to have a go at you. Your relations with your peers and colleagues will worsen. Your plans would not materialize. Your financial condition will be smooth. You would be forced to spend beyond your capacity. Your expenses will rise. Health may also trouble you. Yet your family will provide timely support. Spouse will be supportive. Children will listen. You will become religious. Things will look up slowly and you will be able to get the things under your control timely.

Lucky dates: 4, 13, 22, 31.

Lucky days: Friday, Sunday. Tuesday

Lucky colours: Pastel shades, Smoky Black, Violet.

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Some days are better than the previous ones. This one is such. You will enjoy great understanding and bonding in your relations. Trust and love too will increase. You will be full of devotional feelings. You will also make maximum use of your mental capabilities. You will also get busy making arrangements for fair or function.