Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

31st August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 31st August 2026
Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart that will overall result in a year full of struggles and hurdles. The year will be very testing. You will be taking one step forward two steps backward. Circumstances will come to test you. You will be tempted to lose patience. Things will look going out of hand. People will try to trouble you. Your enemies would like to have a go at you. Your relations with your peers and colleagues will worsen. Your plans would not materialize. Your financial condition will be smooth. You would be forced to spend beyond your capacity. Your expenses will rise. Health may also trouble you. Yet your family will provide timely support. Spouse will be supportive. Children will listen. You will become religious. Things will look up slowly and you will be able to get the things under your control timely.
Lucky dates: 4, 13, 22, 31.
Lucky days: Friday, Sunday. Tuesday
Lucky colours: Pastel shades, Smoky Black, Violet.
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Some days are better than the previous ones. This one is such. You will enjoy great understanding and bonding in your relations. Trust and love too will increase. You will be full of devotional feelings. You will also make maximum use of your mental capabilities. You will also get busy making arrangements for fair or function.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will receive exciting news from work front. This will be a cause of great joy for your partner. Together both of you will enjoy this sudden change of luck. You will buy many things. Your confidence level will be up. You will discharge your domestic responsibilities very well. You will have a command of your work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Happy days are here again. Enjoy it to the fullest. In this fine climate you are likely to visit a touring destination with your mate. Time for some exciting thrills like joy rides, long walks holding hand in hands. You will have to adopt a kind and liberal attitude. You will receive lot of strength and energy from help of others.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Tide has just started to turn in your favor. You have begun to realize importance of your partner in your life and want to keep things perfect with your lover. There are chances of conflicts and quarrels taking place. You need to devote yourself to prayers. Your attention from your objective cannot be allowed to divert.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You have been desirous of these exceedingly exciting days. Days of unlimited passion and romance. And with your extremely charming sweetheart to give you company, you will enjoy these joyous and colorful moments. You will say whatever comes to your mind without thinking about it and this may not go down well with your opponents.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You have always dreamed of a perfect life partner. But your wish remains unfulfilled. You now need to become outgoing and extrovert to attract right person in your life. You also need to drive your vehicles carefully. You will also have a great discussion with your boss and come to an understanding of common issues.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Love is going to test you now. Your mate wants to be pleased and pampered. You will enjoy the challenge and will be more than willing to do so. Despite your busy schedule you will be able to take time out for your family. Those connected to import-export will make profits. Your enemies will get defeated.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Time is ripe to renew commitments in your relations. You should have more trust and confidence in your sweetheart. This will make both of you happy. Show more affection and care. You will take your boss’s words seriously and will also abide by them. The time is gainful for students. You will attain some new knowledge.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You find love in life in most unexpected ways that could be the case now. You are likely to meet a person of your liking in most unusual circumstances. Life will take an extraordinary turn from here. Despite all your efforts a problem will go out of hand. You will have to take a help from third person.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your partner will come closer to you. You are giving lot of time to each other. It is a totally different ball game altogether. You will be required to give full attention and support now. Give and take will continue. There are chances of profits in partnership. Monetary situation will be strong and favorable.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You have been involved in a serious love affair for long time now. Your partner wants to turn it into marriage. Have heart to heart talk with your mate. You will have lot of interest in social work. Colleagues will get your help. Your influence and fame will increase manifold. You will refresh old memories.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
So far you are unable to understand what your mate was trying to reason. But now slowly you are beginning to consider his/her feelings much better than even before. You are more appreciable and willing now. Your influence and fame will increase manifold. There are chances of profits in partnership. Monetary situation will be strong.