Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

Birthday Forecast for 31st December 2025

Moon sextile Jupiter concludes your solar year with prosperity, optimism, and new beginnings. You’ll handle challenges with calm authority and attract opportunities through charm and intelligence. A promotion or leadership role may come your way. Financial growth strengthens through wise investments or family inheritance. Your social influence rises, and you meet mentors who shape your future positively. Love brings fulfilment, and marriage plans advance smoothly. Travel, relaxation, and spiritual reflection mark the year’s end. You step into the next cycle confident, content, and truly blessed.

Lucky Dates: 4, 13, 22, 31



Lucky Days: Tuesday, Sunday, Friday



Lucky Colours: Red, Off-white, Lavender

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a challenging time, but you will get all the support you need from your partner. You could face some opposition from your family as to your choice of partner, which will be rather upsetting for you. It is a fruitful day. There will be an increase in your marital happiness. You can go on a short trip. Your mental and physical ability will improve.