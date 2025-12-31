Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

31st December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 31st December 2025
Moon sextile Jupiter concludes your solar year with prosperity, optimism, and new beginnings. You’ll handle challenges with calm authority and attract opportunities through charm and intelligence. A promotion or leadership role may come your way. Financial growth strengthens through wise investments or family inheritance. Your social influence rises, and you meet mentors who shape your future positively. Love brings fulfilment, and marriage plans advance smoothly. Travel, relaxation, and spiritual reflection mark the year’s end. You step into the next cycle confident, content, and truly blessed.
Lucky Dates: 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky Days: Tuesday, Sunday, Friday
Lucky Colours: Red, Off-white, Lavender
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a challenging time, but you will get all the support you need from your partner. You could face some opposition from your family as to your choice of partner, which will be rather upsetting for you. It is a fruitful day. There will be an increase in your marital happiness. You can go on a short trip. Your mental and physical ability will improve.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be very much in love with your beloved and ready to make the commitment of matrimony. In this regard, you will get wholehearted support from your family and friends. It is going to be a very good and peaceful day. You will earn more profits with little work. This is the right time to take advantage of the hard work of the past.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This is a good time to go on the adventure with your mate which you have been planning for a while. You could think about getting married and you will have your family’s support in this regard. You can move to a new place that you like to go to. You will feel relaxed. You can get promotions, allowances, prizes, indirectly work on land and property will begin.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Work is going to take on more importance than romance, not by choice but necessity. Your lover will not be very happy about this, and you will try to do your best to balance both. You will buy new things. Behavior will be pleasant in the neighborhood. In the house, the plans for the auspicious program will be made. You will be very happy.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
If you are unattached, you would like to play the field. You will be in the mood to settle down yet. However, you will be very emotional so there could be some conflict within you. You will be attending an entertainment activity. You will try to do everything possible to help someone by understanding the attitude of people. Explore the significance of life.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There is every chance that you will experience a gamut of experiences today, some funny, some irritating. You will be amused by the antics of your beloved and have a lively day overall. You will give importance to your family. For youths who will be preparing for competitive exams/interviews, it is a very favorable period.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It would be best not to go overboard at this time, whether it is being lavish with your mate or with friends. Spend more time with each other; it will help the bond get stronger. It is going to be a victory indicator day in government work. Family life will run at normal pace. You will complete your work with complete diligence.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is a calm phase you reach after dealing with the difficulties in your relationship. There will be stability and a desire to keep it this way. A short distance journey is indicated. You will be in good company somewhere. Time will be favorable. Expand the social circle. You will spend most of the time with friends. Keep the economy strong.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Romance could turn out to be quite rocky. Be prepared to deal with an argumentative beloved who could make life quite difficult. You may go through a tough time in achieving your goal. Within your life you will find emptiness and frustration. But you will get attracted to a spiritual Guru to find answer to vexed problems of life.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Romantic relationships will be smooth, and good harmony is going to prevail. You would like to take your lover for an outing to spend more time together. Progress at the workplace is indicated. The time will be perfectly good for you. Your exams results will be favorable. You will take a final decision on vital matter.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your romantic relationship is going to pick up momentum. There will be happiness and vibrancy. Both of you will get closer to each other and could consider making plans for marriage. The Moon will provide benefits. Your income will increase. You will also return to your roots. The desire to do something new in life will be fulfilled.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You might feel quite lonely if you are single. For those attached, sharing activities and thoughts is going to be very important because this is a time when love goes beyond just being mutually attractive towards each other. In case of money, you will show stinginess. Income will decrease. The opposition will dominate.