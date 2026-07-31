Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

31st July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 31st July 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus on your solar return chart, and it will give amazing results. You will make plans to buy something auspicious for your house. You might buy a new vehicle or property. Keep control over your expenses. Before buying land, vehicles etc. get the documents verified and checked. There are chances of expenses being incurred on wedding career or engagement of children. Chances for the bachelors of getting married are bright. Something important regarding your child will take place. You will also get success in competitive exams. You will also invest in your children and will have support of your elders. You will listen to people’s problems and try to find a solution. Lovers will be united. There will be an improvement in your health. You will receive blessings from elders. A meeting with some important person will open the doors of success.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Shying away from an unwanted situation is not going to be of much help. You need to be the solution finder now as your lover is beginning to depend a lot on you and expects you to lead the way. You will be busy buying and will not spend much. Housewives will do their work very easily. You will also begin your work with full confidence and complete it with ease.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Mixed up feelings can keep you feeling edgy and make you confused throughout. Why not take the help your beloved always extends towards you as you can come out of this easily. You will get success in government and court related work. You will enjoy weather change. You can plan to go on a short vacation with family.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Love is currently blooming. You and your partner are likely to enjoy a pleasant time. You share a lot in common and so feel very easy in other’s company. You will get good news at your workplace. You will have money gains. Your employment-related difficulties will come to an end. You will also get desired results in business.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be time to introspect and find out the pros and cons of being in this relationship which swings from one extreme to another. Many of your actions will depend on this. Some people will be against you and start pulling leg. You may have to look down in front of them. But you will not give up and get victory in the end.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
For someone who is used to being dominating, you may be surprised at yourself becoming very docile. To a certain extent, this could be used by your lover to manipulate you. It will be a knowledge enhancing day. Your creativity level will be high. You will have more responsibilities towards your work and family.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You would be in two minds about whether to make a commitment now or wait a little longer. There could be a travel not very far off in connection with some matter that is important. You will face tricky situation at work. You will be under sheer pressure to prove yourself correct despite being honest. You will be under pressure due to heavy workload.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Do not get disheartened if you miss out on a great opportunity as it will reappear for you to avail of. You could get involved with someone you already know at the workstation. It will be a knowledge enhancing day. Your creativity level will be high. You will have some more responsibilities towards your work and family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may be busy completing some pending tasks. Lack of time spent with your loved one is likely to cause a gap in communication and unspoken feelings. You may renew something related to your house. Your financial condition will improve. You will work hard and get results from your efforts. You will have gains in property.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Good news will keep you in a nice mood. Being together is going to be very special and you will relish it. You and your partner can entertain your friends on a big scale. You will devote equal time to your home and office. You will be having lot of responsibilities towards your work and family. But you will manage that with ease.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A busy work schedule could stop you from really enjoying yourself. There is so much you want to do with your mate but not enough time. The evening will be relaxed. Your opponents will try to dominate you but will not get success. Someone will hurt your feelings. The time is not right so dropping your obstinacy, otherwise you may feel down.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a wonderful day when you get to spend a lot of time in each other’s company. There will be happiness all around. Love is in the air, and this keeps you on a high. You will think of yourself in your free time and will be a bit restless. You will not be in sense. This is not the right approach.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will get mixed results today. Your love life will be good, but your professional life could be filled with obstacles creating some tension and confusion for you. There will be unprecedented gains. There will be an excess of materialistic things in your life. You will get your house cleaned and painted.