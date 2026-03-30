Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

31st March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 31st March 2026
Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it is going to give favourable results for the whole year. You will become very active and will finish your job with ease. Your colleagues will also give you full support and cooperation. You will suddenly get promotion in your job. You will also take a major decision to expand your business in partnership or collaboration. Your financial position is going to be good. You will also get money from somewhere. The favourable placement of planets increases the benefits, and your fame will also increase. You will work very hard. You will also look after your family elders well. Even your health is going to be wonderful. You will have a pleasant relationship with your spouse/partner. You will have plans to go on a short trip with your family for fun and relaxation you will enjoy.
Lucky dates: 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky Colours: White, Red, Pink
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will have a great day. Progress in work life will put you in a jubilant frame of mind. You are going to be in a cheerful mood to really celebrate it out with your beloved. You will be successful in interview. You will develop your own self. You will have the desire to learn something new. And you will feel your performance has become better than before.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This is hardly the opportunity to make any vital changes in your life. You now have a lot on your plate. Your spouse will be very sympathetic and offer to help. Also, the time is one to remain happy. You will remain in close contact with your loved ones. The time will be well spent. Good news is coming for you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You do have your love with you and are well prepared to conquer the world. You will meet someone special. You will try your best to complete your work. The time is right for getting a promotion. You will get expected result for your hard work. Your bosses and colleagues will support you fully in your pursuit.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You may need to substantiate your actions every so often and this is going to create irritation and a huge stumbling block. The love relationship could struggle due to this. The health of your life partner will be good. It is a gainful day. There will be success in all your work. Plans for something new will be made.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could be on a spiritual track and want to share this feeling with your beloved. On being acknowledged, your pleasure is going to know no bounds which may leave you feeling enthralled. New sources of income will open. There will be favorable conditions for business and job. Plans for something new will be made. You will feel safe at home.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You would need your charm to win heart of your partner. Productive vibes help take the relationship little further and you can plan to be tying the knot very soon. There are chances for promotion. You should not take unnecessary tensions about your health. There will be change in your viewpoint towards lot of things in life.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Business schedule can be quite challenging, and you will have to try and poise this with your personal life. You can have a comfortable time in the evening. There will be focus on planning for a festival. Your relationship with family members will strengthen. You will devote a lot of time to looking into the needs of your kids.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A happening stance can lead to become a happy affair, one that you want to last for days. Your appeal and wit can win you lots of followers and a special one as well. You will enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans. They will prove to be helpful.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The going is great. You and your partner will be able to pay a lot of attention to each other, accepting the nuances that exist in this otherwise happy relationship. You will get involved in lot of charitable/welfare activities. You will be in a relaxed mood and spend time with your family. Financial position is good.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Despite your best efforts, your mate may be indifferent, and this could have a deleterious impact on you. It might be good to have a one-to-one talk to find out what’s not so good between you. You will move forward with your positive thinking and progress in your job/business. You will be busy buying things for household needs.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are heading for a joyful time. There is going to be a lot of good cheerfulness as you and your mate are likely to announce your marriage plans. Someone will complain against you. But it will not create any problems for you. Your reputation will remain intact. Your fortunes are going to improve upon from here onwards.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could feel quite agitated and discontented with the way things are going. Your lover will put in the best efforts to help and see that you are relaxed and exultant. The situation will be beneficial. Enemies won’t be able to harm you. You are very sensitive and aware about your work. Moon will bring in lot of peace.