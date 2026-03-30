Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

31st March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 31st March 2026

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it is going to give favourable results for the whole year. You will become very active and will finish your job with ease. Your colleagues will also give you full support and cooperation. You will suddenly get promotion in your job. You will also take a major decision to expand your business in partnership or collaboration. Your financial position is going to be good. You will also get money from somewhere. The favourable placement of planets increases the benefits, and your fame will also increase. You will work very hard. You will also look after your family elders well. Even your health is going to be wonderful. You will have a pleasant relationship with your spouse/partner. You will have plans to go on a short trip with your family for fun and relaxation you will enjoy.

Lucky dates: 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky Colours: White, Red, Pink

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will have a great day. Progress in work life will put you in a jubilant frame of mind. You are going to be in a cheerful mood to really celebrate it out with your beloved. You will be successful in interview. You will develop your own self. You will have the desire to learn something new. And you will feel your performance has become better than before.