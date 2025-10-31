Today's Horoscope Prediction – 31st October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

31st October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 31st October 2025

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exceptionally bright year ahead. It is going to be a good year ahead when things will fall in line without much efforts. You will have many exciting moments and will appear far more assured and wiser. The projects that you have been thinking about getting completed will see the light of the day. You will make best use of your communication skills and will interact with a number of people. You will be able to convince them and get your work done. Your standing in social circle will increase. Your performance at your workplace will be exceptional. New contacts would be developed. And new business opportunities too will come your way. Your financial position would be good. And you will enjoy a wonderful time with your beloved. And you will also think of going abroad for a long vacation.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Pastel Shades, Khaki, Steel Grey

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could meet a new person all of a sudden and get completely smitten with. Emotions will turn explosive. And you will be so happy. It could lead to a fulfilling relationship. You will solve many problems through dialogue. Your earnings will increase. Afternoon time will yield something good for you.