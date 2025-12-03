Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 3rd December 2025



Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart brings a year of intensity, passion, and important turning points. You’ll feel highly ambitious, eager to push boundaries and achieve goals, but you must balance enthusiasm with patience. At work, rivals may test your resolve, yet your confidence and courage will help you overcome every challenge. Business ventures should be planned carefully to avoid impulsive decisions. Financially, keep a steady approach — avoid risky investments for now. Personally, emotions run strong; relationships become deeper but may require better communication to avoid misunderstandings. Lovebirds can expect a year filled with excitement and growth, while singles may meet someone intriguing through work or travel. Spiritually, you’ll seek peace through self-discipline and reflection. By maintaining calm and focus, you’ll transform obstacles into meaningful victories.

Lucky Dates: 3, 12, 21, 30



Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday



Lucky Colours: Red, White, Khaki

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love life is going to be excellent. You and your soul mate can expect the best life has to offer. Good communication, a strong spiritual bond and support from your family will be there. The situation will be beneficial. Enemies won't be able to harm you. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. In the process, you will get excellent results.