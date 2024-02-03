Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart denotes a good year. The year will bring fullness to your social life, to romance, to creativity, and to your life with children. A partnership might benefit from more recreational activities or a spiced up romantic life. Friends may be disapproving of the time you spend pursuing romantic or creative matters and financial constraints can also weigh heavy if you are spending too much on entertainment or hobbies, but as long as you don’t over-emphasize the fun side of life so much that other areas of life suffer, you should find this period of your life very enjoyable.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Blue, Green, Black
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will make good progress in your job / profession. It is going to be an important time in your career. Your colleagues and superiors will support you fully. And you will also get your work completed. You will continue to inspire others and will help them. Those in business will also explore new areas. Your associates will remain loyal to you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will have ample opportunities in your job and business. Your financial position will also improve gradually. And your bosses and seniors will discuss something important with you. And they will rely on you to get the work done. You will not disappoint them. A short term affair is not ruled out.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a testing day. You will suffer some business losses. A job which you were looking for might not come your way. This will lower your moral. But you need not get disappointed and keep making your efforts. Sooner or later you will get the success. You will have wonderful feeling for your mate. He / she will keep on inspiring you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a very fortunate day. You will work very hard and get the desired results. Your work will get completed. You will also get an opportunity to establish good relations with your bosses. Financially you will have no major worries. Your romantic life will be wonderful. And you will enjoy good moments with your mate.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will get frustrated as things will not turn out as you expect. You will find yourself in a pensive mood. There could be differences of opinion at your work place. Your subordinates will not coordinate with you. And your bosses too will have high expectations from you. You will also have some disputes with your neighbour and could also face some legal action.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a very favourable day for you. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will get new business proposals. Those looking for job will also find suitable placement. Those who are single will also get suitable marriage proposals. Your family will give consent. You will also meet an influential person.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be involved in your family matters. There will be some unfinished tasks which you will like to get completed. You will understand your responsibilities and will discharge your duties sincerely. Your family members will give full support and younger member will give full respect. You will also celebrate an auspicious function with your family members and friends.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will like to improve your relations with your mate. He / she expects a lot from you and has got full trust and faith in your abilities. You will also like to come up to his / her expectations and do your best. Financially you will have no worries and you will also make plans to settle abroad.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There will be some favourable news regarding progress of your children in studies. They will excel in their field. It will bring additional joy for you. You will also complete your work in your office and will not be discouraged by difficult situation. Your dignity and prestige too will increase. You will also plan an outing with your beloved for entertainment.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will be having the midas touch. Everything you touch will turn gold. You will share prefect bonding with your mate. Children will listen to you. Your siblings will give you full support. Your business will reach dizzy heights. And you will get excellent job offers.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will make plans to go abroad with your partner for a fun-filled vacation. It will make you feel better. You will discover something unique in your relations. Your partner will do everything from his / her side to make you happy. There will be a lot of joyful and cheerful moments. Your health will remain perfect.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will come closer to your mate. He / she has got an important place in your life. And you realize it fully. You will be given additional responsibility at your work place. This will enhance your reputation and prestige. Those in business or entrepreneurship will think about starting new ventures like start up.