Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 3rd June 2024

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart. It is going to bring excellent results for you. You will make efforts to enhance your knowledge and skills. And could be a trend-setter in your field. You will be role model for others to follow. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will excel at your workplace and achieve your goals. New job offers will come. Those in business will explore news areas to do business and can also plan a major expansion. Financially you will have no worries. You will also like to invest in a big way. You will come in contact with lot of learned people and impress them too. Your elders will keep giving blessings. You will enjoy a wonderful romantic life and your mate will support you. And you can also plan to go on a holiday with family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your intellect and wisdom will be path finder this year.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Wednesday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Lavender, Magenta

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Try to uncover a bit of diplomacy as an offsetting force to your ambition, and gather up friends in your enthusiasm. Fortunately, the current planetary set up will bring sweetness and light to your circle. But you will probably overindulge and put on weight as a result. And you will also be totally and wonderfully indolent.