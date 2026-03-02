Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

3rd March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 3rd March 2026
Full Moon on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results for the whole year. These are government victory indicator days. You will have gains in business. New job offers will come. You will also fall in love with a very special person. Time will pass in fun, frolic and entertainment activities. You will have high inclinations towards work and complete them on time. Your name and fame will increase. You will have good understanding with your brothers. This is the time for dialogue and mutual discussions. You may remain busy at some festival celebrations. Your image before others will be good. You will work keeping your interests in mind. Expenditure and journey are on the cards. Your business-related trips will prove beneficial. Those who are single will plan to get married.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky colours: White, Yellow, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You may waste the day discussing futile things. You need to draw a line between your private matters and professional matters. Not to your liking, your partner may invade your private space. You will have good relations with your relatives. You will also spend it with open hands. It will be a good day in all aspects.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may find yourself in a catch 22 situation on romantic front. Your partner in love may present a situation which requires to be attended urgently. If left unattended situation may worsen further. Maybe you need to take him/her into confidence and have a heart-to-heart talk. You will find a way out.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is not in your interest to rake up old issues with your love mate now and then. This may add never-ending bitterness to your relation. It is time to let past die on its own and plant new saplings of love. Your physical health will be wonderful. You will also make best efforts to keep your family away from all problems.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your kind disposition would attract your mate more towards you. Your behavior towards your partner would make him/her feel so wanted. You will keep a positive approach towards life. And you will be able to get your work done by running here and there. Business deals will be successful. It is time to make progress.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
For those who are single love is everywhere around. Try out your luck today and goddess of love may not disappoint you. But be watchful about your choice and priorities. You will return to work with full preparations and complete your work with dedication. You will get due respect from family members too.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your desire to go out on romantic date with your love mate is soon going to be fulfilled. You may have to walk an extra mile to accumulate the wishes of your partner in order to make this date a wishful one. There will be lot of work pressure. And your pressure level will be high. You will cope well.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today is the best time to have heart to heart talk with your partner. She/he may help you with anything which is giving you sleepless nights. Showing trust and confiding in your soul mate will help you today. There will be an increase in your income. And you will also get good gains in partnership. And you can get work orders from abroad.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are in dilemma to go for a relationship. You would make up your mind today to discuss various issues of common interest at length with your prospective love mate. You will get good news from your relatives. You will also make plans to buy flats, land or vehicle. You will also meet an influential person.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will feel an area of celebration all around. You may think of going away to some romantic retreat with an agenda of knowing each other better. This may be a memorable trip for both of you and would clear up a lot of issues between you. These are result oriented days. And you will receive good news. The time is very good from the domestic point of view.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You need to express your emotions with your partner else he/she may get a message not called by you. Luckily today you may get adequate opportunities to express your heart to your partner and make him feel wanted as always. You will become a bit harsh today. Your responsibilities will increase and you will have difficulties in fulfilling them.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Despite being in a relationship, you may get attracted to someone else today. However, this is going to be a temporary and uneventful affair. You must concentrate your energy on your work and existing relation. You will increase your prestige. There will be happiness in family life. You will be successful in every job you undertake.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Moments of love will be too many for you. After a long time, you and your mate will get peace and the right opportunity to be lost in each order. Don’t be in a hurry and you will be a winner. You will feel bliss today. And will like to remain under the benevolent grace of your guru. Your marital life will be full of joy.