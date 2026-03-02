Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

3rd March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 3rd March 2026

Full Moon on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results for the whole year. These are government victory indicator days. You will have gains in business. New job offers will come. You will also fall in love with a very special person. Time will pass in fun, frolic and entertainment activities. You will have high inclinations towards work and complete them on time. Your name and fame will increase. You will have good understanding with your brothers. This is the time for dialogue and mutual discussions. You may remain busy at some festival celebrations. Your image before others will be good. You will work keeping your interests in mind. Expenditure and journey are on the cards. Your business-related trips will prove beneficial. Those who are single will plan to get married.

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours: White, Yellow, Purple

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may waste the day discussing futile things. You need to draw a line between your private matters and professional matters. Not to your liking, your partner may invade your private space. You will have good relations with your relatives. You will also spend it with open hands. It will be a good day in all aspects.

