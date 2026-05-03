Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

3rd May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 3rd May 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mercury on your solar return chart and give favorable results. Your health will remain stable. Your projects will be completed. You will have gains in business. Your financial position will remain stable. You will also be a good employee. Tax related disputes will get resolved. Your close friends will support you a lot when you need them most. You will rely a lot on your spouse for emotional bonding and support. Your boss will listen to your views and implement them too. Property disputes with your brothers will get resolved. Progeny’s educational and matrimonial prospects may remain a nagging cause of worry. You will make new investments. The sale and purchase of property will give you benefits. Your foes and rivals will be active but unable to harm you. You will also spend money on the treatment of an elderly family member. But your family members will remain very cooperative investment the year.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Friday

Lucky colours : Maroon, White, Lavender

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will earn lot of money. New job offer will come all of a sudden. It is going to be a week full of entertainment and prosperity in the family. You will progress in the right direction. You will be successful in acquiring the desired gains on account of your valor and dedication. Your days will pass well. Your enthusiasm will also increase. You will experience pleasure and joy in your romantic ties. Your partner will prove to be the most special person in your life. You will also take care of your health. Some immediate medical attention may be required. Money will flow like water. You will purchase some luxurious items for your household needs. Do not trust strangers in financial dealings. Otherwise, you will be taken for a ride.

