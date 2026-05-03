Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

3rd May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 3rd May 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mercury on your solar return chart and give favorable results. Your health will remain stable. Your projects will be completed. You will have gains in business. Your financial position will remain stable. You will also be a good employee. Tax related disputes will get resolved. Your close friends will support you a lot when you need them most. You will rely a lot on your spouse for emotional bonding and support. Your boss will listen to your views and implement them too. Property disputes with your brothers will get resolved. Progeny’s educational and matrimonial prospects may remain a nagging cause of worry. You will make new investments. The sale and purchase of property will give you benefits. Your foes and rivals will be active but unable to harm you. You will also spend money on the treatment of an elderly family member. But your family members will remain very cooperative investment the year.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Friday
Lucky colours : Maroon, White, Lavender
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will earn lot of money. New job offer will come all of a sudden. It is going to be a week full of entertainment and prosperity in the family. You will progress in the right direction. You will be successful in acquiring the desired gains on account of your valor and dedication. Your days will pass well. Your enthusiasm will also increase. You will experience pleasure and joy in your romantic ties. Your partner will prove to be the most special person in your life. You will also take care of your health. Some immediate medical attention may be required. Money will flow like water. You will purchase some luxurious items for your household needs. Do not trust strangers in financial dealings. Otherwise, you will be taken for a ride.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Some tension may arise in your married life, but it will be timely resolved with the intervention of family members. Things will improve in the right direction. You could also fall in love with a person working in your office. You will also excel at your workplace. Futuristic plans and schemes will be put into practice. Your bosses will have lot of expectations from you. You will get encouragement too. Income will be good. You will also get rewarded for your loyalty. By the grace of God, you will be able to acquire accomplishments. You will also remain in the spotlight. Hard work done now will pay rich dividends later. You will also get cooperation from your friends and elders, which will prove beneficial to you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will remain peaceful. Your relations with family members will remain joyful. You will also see a major improvement in your life. New job opportunities will come all of a sudden. Your professional contacts will start paying dividends. Some work-related trips will give you sudden gains. You will feel elated at getting a work order from abroad. It is also a good time for love matters. They will come closer. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful. Emotionally you will feel strong. You will also participate in a function. Your problems in personal and professional life will get resolved. Though some people might be gentle towards you, your close one will trouble you. Keep a strict watch on their activities. You will also plan to visit a religious place.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is a favorable week. You will feel a lot better now. Some work that has been struck for a while now and giving you sleepless nights will finish without any obstacles, much to your relief. Your confidence will also rise. You will take part in professional activities. Your popularity will also rise. Your communication skills will be second to none. Your perspective towards life will become more positive. You will also enjoy good bonding with your mate and will have some unforgettable moments. You will also get credit for your hard work. You will take steps forward in life. You will also help needy people a lot. You will prove to be a true friend in hour of need. There will be an increase in love between siblings. You will be gentle towards your closed ones.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is a success granting week. You will manage your financial resources well. You will receive lot of money. You will get success in marriage, career and even studies. Your popularity will peak. Your peers and bosses will help you a lot. Your work will be finished on time. Some doubts that you have in your mind will get solved. A difficult situation will also get averted due to your timely action. You will also come closer to an influential person. He/she will get all the credit for change witnessed in you. You will also plan a change of job for better future prospects. You will fall in love with an ex-flame again when you meet all of a sudden. You will revive your relationship in a big way. You will take full advantage of a favorable period.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Destiny will support you in a big way. You will get umpteen opportunities to rise in your job/business. Your financial position is going to be strong. You will also finally look after your health and devote a lot of time to keeping yourself fit and healthy. You will also develop interest in your meditation, prayers and exercise. You will surpass all difficulties in life with ease. You will also do some part-time job to manage your rising expenses. Your romantic life is going to be wonderful. Your mood will be good because of which your work will also be good. Your business will provide lots of profit. You will also go on a religious trip with family. And you will receive good news from somewhere.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is time to move ahead in life. You will enhance your skills and acquire new knowledge related to your job. Your work will also come in for lot of praise. If you are making plans to go abroad for job or higher studies, it is just the appropriate moment. You will also discover something new and exciting in your romantic life. Your work will be fulfilled. You will also make profits in your business. You will face fierce competition but will still achieve victory. You will be open to new business ventures in partnerships. Your financial position will be strong. If you are not let down by your own people you will achieve success in life. You will get lot of name and fame. Your health will be perfect.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will get victory in your tasks. And you will be successful from all sides. Your popularity will peak and you will earn lot of respect. You will also open and meet lot of new persons. Your work will get done easily. Your interactions with a special person will increase. It is going to prove beneficial for you. Your family will also support you a lot. You will work less and earn more. It is going to be an ideal situation for you. You will spend some unforgettable moments with your spouse/partner. But avoid any discussions which may spoil things. You will also get your share in ancestral property. You will also plan to join politics and will keep your cards close to your chest.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is time to enjoy yourself and have lots of fun with your loved ones. You will be busy at weddings and parties. Your income will increase. A job-change looks like a possibility. You will also plan to take up your ambitious project and will receive the loan easily from banks. You will work overtime to realize your dreams. There will be an improvement in your attitude, and you will be much loved. But some people will be jealous of your success. You will also save yourself from a big problem. You will also share amazing bonding with your mate. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will also get wonderful news from somewhere. You will plan to go on a picnic with family. And will have mental peace.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will receive pleasant news from a close friend of yours. It will lift your spirits and make you cheerful and happy. You will remain busy with your work. You will also get connected with people of your liking and tasks. You will also get full support from your spouse. You will also care a lot about your near and dear ones. You will get a good job offer. You will also earn lot of money and will try to improve your life status. Your attitude towards life in general will be positive. You will be much like and loved. A new person is coming into your life to fill it with colors. You will exhibit a more principled and diverse perspective. Worries relating to children’s studies, careers and marriage will get resolved.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will make progress in your job. You will have monetary gains too. You will be empathetic and consider other’s sorrow as your own. Your compassion and love for needy ones will come to the fore. People will see a different side of your personality. You will be strongly attracted towards love and romance. You will purchase a new vehicle or electronic item. Success will be finally yours. You will manage to keep your family members happy. Your neat and clean image will win you new admirers. Achievements, aims and hopes which were a dream will now be realized. Students will get success in competitive exams. You will get peace of mind. There is no need to prove yourself before others. You will take important and tough decisions in business. Money will be spent on luxury and lavish lifestyle related works.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be able to find a solution to a vexed issue with your wisdom. Time is very favorable and rewarding. You will be blessed with wonderful health. You will earn lot of money. New job opportunities will come. You will also get new responsibility at workplace which you will perform well. You will listen to other persons. Your friends will share their problems with you which you will solve with ease. Your popularity will rise and you will earn lot of respect. Your partner will remain a big source of strength. Elders will bless you. You will also begin construction of your house. An overseas trip is likely to take place. New projects are taking shape. You will also interact a lot and will meet some of your known acquaintance. You will feel happy after helping your people. Exercise caution in financial matters.