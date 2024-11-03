Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 3rd November 2024

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it is a very good combination. You will be popular and will display excellent leadership qualities. You could also get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. It will be an intense and passionate affair leading to marriage. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your bosses will keep on encouraging you and will also accept your ideas. You will show maturity in dealing with different problems in life. You will also get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. Your distinct style of thinking will help in meeting lot of challenging situations. You will get full support from your partner. Your brother/sisters will keep supporting you. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. Business trips will keep you busy. Students will get admission in courses of their choice.

3rd November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Crimson, Violet, Red

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a great week. You will pass your time well and relax fully with your family. And will go out to watch movie, enjoy shopping and have lunch/dinner. Your wishes will get fulfilled. Students will perform well in exams/interviews. You will enjoy your work and have fun and happiness. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will enjoy good equations with your partner/spouse. You will get involved in family matters and duties of the family would increase. You would get busy preparing for a party/ get-together at your place. Financial position will remain strong and stable. Those in business will get some work orders from abroad. You may also get busy in preparation for an exam/interview. A dispute with colleagues at workplace is also not ruled out. You need to be careful. Business trips will keep you busy and will prove to be beneficial.